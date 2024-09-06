Support our Sponsors
  • Sleepy Hollow Block Party 2024
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst Fall 2024
  • Rivertowns United soccer signup
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Sleepy Hollow’s Climate Action Plan Comes Together

September 6, 2024

To the editor:

At the August 6th work session of the Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees, the discussion was interrupted by a crashing and banging outside the window. What could it be? After pausing the meeting, the Mayor concluded it must be the sound of a sudden downpour — perhaps even hail? —overwhelming the gutters and splashing on surfaces below.

The downpour was not on the agenda, but it signaled the importance of a new Climate Action Plan that is being developed by the Village Climate Action Task Force. I was impressed with what they presented about the plan. It provides an analysis of Sleepy Hollow’s vulnerabilities and specific actions the village might take to adapt and mitigate the threats to our village. There is a user-friendly Climate Action Hub to help people learn more about what’s being proposed. Especially impressive are the visuals, including interactive maps of specific locations in Sleepy Hollow that are likely to be most impacted. Do you live, or work, in one of those locations? Check it out:

Support our Sponsors
  • Clocktower Players Irvington, New York
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym
  • Sunny Side Federal Savings - Irvington, NY

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/0a89c88950af456bb56f57f470c0adc2

Sleepy Hollow is only one village on the map of New York State, but we are taking urgent action on the threats of climate change. I wish Gov. Hochul would follow our lead. She seems to have dropped the Earth for political expediency — in particular by sitting on the sidelines while the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transition) Act was embargoed in the Assembly without a vote (it would have passed). NY HEAT would direct a decades-long transition away from gas and oil heating to electricity from renewables. Why is it that the long-term, most important, most economically helpful projects get put on ice, while the world burns? Or drowns?

But getting back to the Sleepy Hollow meeting. Perhaps stirred by the torrent of water pouring down outside, the Trustees urged that the final Climate Action Plan include a list of priority actions, with estimated costs and potential sources of funding, to enable the Board to include climate actions in next year’s budget, and perhaps even try to find money in 2024. I left feeling optimistic that things were actually getting done.

With increasingly frequent violent weather events already a reality, and worse expected in the future, this plan will provide Sleepy Hollow with options to mitigate the impacts of climate change on our community. I hope that our Governor will follow our lead and stop deferring or postponing her own climate responsibilities.

Anne White
Sleepy Hollow
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
  • Piccola Trattoria in Dobbs Ferry - make a reservation
  • Temple Beth Abraham
  • Rivertowns United soccer signup
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence Irvington Office
New Coach Confident Sleepy Hollow is Hungry for Success

New Coach Confident Sleepy Hollow is Hungry for Success

September 5, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow hopes the hiring of Anthony Giuliano as head coach will help turn around its long-suffering...
Read More
Irvington’s New School Superintendent Hosting Coffees For Parents

Irvington’s New School Superintendent Hosting Coffees For Parents

September 5, 2024
Dear Irvington School Community, It has been a wonderful start to the new school year and a joy to see...
Read More
Conditioning Key to Bulldogs Rebounding for Winless Season

Conditioning Key to Bulldogs Rebounding for Winless Season

September 5, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- A visitor to a recent Irvington football practice saw members of the Bulldogs run and run some...
Read More
ITAV10591 September Events

ITAV10591 September Events

September 4, 2024
Read More
Irvington Theater Reopens this Fall

Irvington Theater Reopens this Fall

September 3, 2024
By Kris DiLorenzo-- The “jewel of a theater on the Hudson,” as The New York Times once dubbed the Irvington...
Read More
Welcome to Lonelyville

Welcome to Lonelyville

September 3, 2024
WELCOME TO LONELYVILLE: When you lack a cat and emergency contact By Krista Madsen– I was on a vacation last week that...
Read More
Pants on Fire

Pants on Fire

August 30, 2024
WEIRD TALES: The semantics when fair is foul and foul fair By Krista Madsen– Hard Truth: A US Presidential candidate can state no less...
Read More
UPDATE: H-Bridge Northeast Ramp Re-Opened

UPDATE: H-Bridge Northeast Ramp Re-Opened

August 30, 2024
  The New York State Department of Transportation has approved of the temporary shoring/bracing work that was performed on the...
Read More
Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh

Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh

August 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 23-year-old graduate of Edgemont High School has stepped forward to mount a challenge against longtime Greenburgh...
Read More
Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber

Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber

August 29, 2024
County Executive and Congressional candidate George Latimer got a tour this week of Phelps Hospital’s hyperbaric chamber, the largest of...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
9 views
bookmark icon