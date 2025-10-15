Sleepy Hollow’s Budget: Do The Math

October 15, 2025

It was our honor to be hosted by Kendal-on-Hudson for our first Sleepy Hollow candidate forum. We have received wonderfully supportive feedback from the Kendal residents. Every question asked by their astute, experienced residents was falsely or inadequately answered by the Unite Sleepy Hollow slate.

None of this is surprising to those who attend and watch the Board of Trustee meetings and discussion of our Village’s finances. Our Village Treasurer, Receiver of Taxes, says our 15% debt ratio is double what a Village of our size should be carrying. USH’s mayoral candidate refused to participate in the capital projects prioritization this year and routinely ignores factual information provided by our Treasurer. Someone should ask Jim why he abdicated his responsibility, and we should all be concerned about his fitness for leading our Village.

Unite Sleepy Hollow has been banking on our new Edge-on-Hudson neighbors as their Village ATM machine for years. Any tax assessor, commercial real estate developer, or your neighbor will tell you that the taxes you pay cover your own Village services. EoH is not Unite Sleepy Hollow’s cash cow. Anyone who reviews Sleepy Hollow’s audited financial reports on the Village website can see that USH has drained our Village unassigned general fund to cover their single campaign promise. Jim acknowledges Sleepy Hollow’s unassigned general fund is $2M at this April 22, 2025 work session (see time stamp 7:08 until 21:00) and yet tells voters it will be $8M to $12M by the end of the year with no explanation of how.

It is the easiest campaign promise to run on, but Unite Sleepy Hollow can’t reduce taxes by 15% while taking on even more debt to sell our residents a bridge, new DPW, and new parks.

Instead of personal attacks, Jim, show us your math.

Marjorie Hsu

Sleepy Hollow Democratic candidate for Mayor