Sleepy Hollow Wrestling Team Wins Third Straight League Championship

February 19, 2022

By Tom Pedulla–

Kevin Toribio, who captained the Sleepy Hollow wrestling team with fellow seniors Zach Burnett and Nick DelMonaco, described his time with the program as “blood, sweat, tears and glory.”

It was the perfect summation – especially the glory part.

The Horsemen responded to the hard-driving instruction they received from coach Brian Tompkins and his sons, Connor and Ryan, by threepeating as Conference II League A champions.

“It’s been a great year of good kids buying into the concept and the program,” said the elder Tompkins, one of New York State’s most accomplished coaches.

“Buying in” is not easy. Wrestling presents enormous challenges, not the least of which is for rapidly growing teenagers to lose weight in order to remain in a specific classification.

“There is no other sport in high school like it,” Tompkins said. “You either buy in or you don’t. To buy in, you have to buy into everything, the intensity and the work ethic and the things we demand these kids to do physically, mentally and emotionally. It’s really great to see them respond to it.”

Burnett, a standout at l52 pounds, cannot say enough about what his years in the wrestling room meant to him. “It’s taught me things I can’t even explain – responsibility, accountability, teamwork, leadership. It goes on and on,” he said. “It kind of built a family for me. I can never repay what my coaches have done for me.”

DelMonaco, who wrestled in the l45-pound division, was delighted to end his six years with the program with an exclamation point. “This year was absolutely amazing,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for better teammates, coaches, even the alumni who come up all the time.”

Sleepy Hollow’s team spirit could not be any stronger. “In this room, we grow together,” Burnett said. “A lot of people look at this sport as an individual thing, but we are able to build off each other.”

Teammates push each other to fight through fatigue and battle until the last second of every round in every match. Burnett noted that wrestlers can think they are being pushed to the breaking point and sometimes question whether they have the will to go on.

“Once you are done with it, you realize it was l00 percent worth it,” he said. “And every single time you wanted to quit, saying no to that was the best decision of your life.”

DelMonaco is proud of how far he has come with the help of the wrestling program. “I think it made me more of a man,” he said. “It made me mature. It taught me how to control my emotions.”

Eight student-athletes from Sleepy Hollow qualified for sectional competition. They were Tiernan Fahy (ll0 pounds), Toribio (ll8), Dylan Gonzalez (l38). DelMonaco (l45), Burnett (l52), Vincenzo Federici (l60), Aidan McGuigan (l70) and Kyle Gianni (l89).

The future appears to be extremely bright. Coach David Occhipinti oversaw a modified program that produced extraordinary results, with those members sweeping 54 of 58 matches. Seventh grader Ralphy Rodriguez displayed an abundance of potential in winning the junior varsity sectionals at ll8 pounds.

“I look for them to succeed beyond what we have done,” Toribio said.

