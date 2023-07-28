Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Trustee Spiro Vacates Longtime Seat Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 3 Trustee Sandra Spiro (fourth from right) bid farewell as an elected board member during July 18 meeting. July 27, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— The Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees is down to six members after Sandra Spiro served her last meeting last week.Sponsor Spiro, who has been a trustee since 2016, resigned from the board with eight months left on her fourth term since she is moving to Riverdale. During the July 18 meeting, Mayor Martin Rutyna recognized Spiro for her contributions to the village, which started in 2014 on the Planning Board, and presented her with a gift. “I’ve learned so much. It’s been such an integral part of my life,” said Spiro, who thanked the village administration and staff. “I’ve had the privilege of getting to know all of our volunteer departments.” Spiro was elected in 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022. She spearheaded the village’s Comprehensive Plan and Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, was a member of the Police Reform Committee and helped develop plans for the new Public Works Garage. In addition, she played a pivotal role in improving communications by upgrading the village’s website, working on the committee that developed the Sleepy Hollow Connect website and recommended the hiring of a Communications Director last year. Noting she would be just a 22-minute train ride away, Spiro promised she would be visiting Sleepy Hollow often. “You’re really not getting rid of me,” Spiro said. “I will be visiting. I will be up here for Halloween.” No word on whether the Board of Trustees will look to appoint someone to fill Spiro’s seat or just leave it vacant until the next election in March. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Trustee Spiro Vacates Longtime Seat July 27, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees is down to six members after Sandra Spiro served her last... Read More Rivertowns SportsTop News Patriots FC Girls Soccer Team Wins National Championship July 27, 2023 By Tom Pedulla- Unbelievable. How else to describe the magical ride enjoyed by Irvington’s Amanda Berry, Claire Friedlander, Kaitlyn Krieger... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Residents Voice Opinions on Future of Kingsland Point Park July 25, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo---- Approximately 100 local residents attended an outdoor public hearing July 22 on the future of Kingsland Point... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTop News Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Advises Residents About Car Break-Ins July 24, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow residents are being advised to protect their vehicles from criminals following recent incidents of thefts.... Read More Environmental NewsLifestyles Scorched Earth, Wet Bulb July 23, 2023 SCORCHED EARTH, WET BULB: When the whole hot world becomes a new kind of Death Valley By Krista Madsen– Death Valley hit... Read More Arts & Entertainment Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s New Home: A Promising Work in Progress July 22, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— It’s a trek from the rivertowns—45 minutes by car, but if you like your Shakespeare contemporized and... Read More Community NewsHealth News Phelps Staffers Pool Resources to Send a Dying Man Home to His Family in Guatemala July 22, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- It was a poignant scene at Phelps Memorial Hospital on Thursday, July 20 as staff members... Read More Community NewsIrvington News Uptick in Home Burglaries Prompts Warning From Irvington Police July 21, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Home burglaries have been relatively rare in the rivertowns in recent years. Until late last year, Irvington... Read More Government & PoliticsHistoric RivertownsIrvington News Irvington Board Approves Special Permit For Villa Lewaro Programming July 19, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— At its July 17 meeting, the Irvington Board of Trustees voted unanimously to grant a Special Permit... Read More Rivertowns Sports Patriots FC in Orlando For National Under-18 Championships July 15, 2023 By Tom Pedulla— Patriots FC, an under-18 girls team featuring local rivertown talent, ventured to Orlando last summer with high... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint