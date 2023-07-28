Sleepy Hollow Trustee Spiro Vacates Longtime Seat

July 27, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees is down to six members after Sandra Spiro served her last meeting last week.

Spiro, who has been a trustee since 2016, resigned from the board with eight months left on her fourth term since she is moving to Riverdale.

During the July 18 meeting, Mayor Martin Rutyna recognized Spiro for her contributions to the village, which started in 2014 on the Planning Board, and presented her with a gift.

“I’ve learned so much. It’s been such an integral part of my life,” said Spiro, who thanked the village administration and staff. “I’ve had the privilege of getting to know all of our volunteer departments.”

Spiro was elected in 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022. She spearheaded the village’s Comprehensive Plan and Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, was a member of the Police Reform Committee and helped develop plans for the new Public Works Garage.

In addition, she played a pivotal role in improving communications by upgrading the village’s website, working on the committee that developed the Sleepy Hollow Connect website and recommended the hiring of a Communications Director last year.

Noting she would be just a 22-minute train ride away, Spiro promised she would be visiting Sleepy Hollow often.

“You’re really not getting rid of me,” Spiro said. “I will be visiting. I will be up here for Halloween.”

No word on whether the Board of Trustees will look to appoint someone to fill Spiro’s seat or just leave it vacant until the next election in March.