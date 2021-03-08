Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates to Participate in Virtual Public Forum

March 8, 2021

By Robert Kimmel–

Sleepy Hollow residents will have an opportunity on Wednesday, March 10, to see and hear from each of four candidates running for the village’s three open Board of Trustees seats in this month’s election.

The four contenders will be participating in a candidate forum online via a Zoom webinar at 7 p.m., co-sponsored by The Rivertowns League of Women Voters and Mothers Out Front Westchester Rivertowns.

The coming election on Tuesday, March 16, will have Mayor Ken Wray unopposed on the ballot pursuing his seventh term, and also Katherine Baldwin who will be running to continue in her post as Village Justice.

While three of the trustee candidates are members of the Unite Sleepy Hollow party, which has directed the village’s policies in recent years, a fourth contender is challenging that trio for a seat as a trustee. He is Daniel Convissor, known locally as a biking enthusiast, who has identified his party as Change for the Better.

Seeking to return for a third term as a trustee, Denise Scaglione is a Unite Sleepy Hollow candidate, as are her two running mates, Jared Rodriquez and Tom Andruss. While Rodriquez and Andruss are relatively new to the village’s political scene, both are involved in community activities.

Among her pursuits as a trustee, Scaglione has advanced proposals for the restoration of the Pocantico River and recreational designs for the new Common. A village resident since 1999, she has a degree in business administration and has been active in volunteering with athletic organizations at Sleepy Hollow High School and the elementary Parent-Teacher Association of the Tarrytowns. She lives in Philipse Manor with her husband and two sons, and is office manager at a local preschool.

Following a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Architectural Studies Degree from Tufts University and Master of Science in Real Estate Development from N.Y.U., Rodriquez has an extensive list of accomplishments. These include management of civic energy and water usage projects, as well as consulting on transportation, zoning and development. He co-authored a national report on buildings and climate change for the United Nations.

Rodriquez noted he is of Latino descent and is engaging with members of the community who are not now directly represented by the Board of Trustees. “It’s very important all candidates actually engage with this community to get out the vote, which is historically lacking,” he said.

Andruss has lived in Sleepy Hollow since 2007, and is an active member of the Village Planning Board. He received a BA degree from Vanderbilt University and an MBA in Information Systems from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business. He has been a past President of the Philipse Manor Beach Club and a member of its Board of Directors. He volunteers as an assistant coach in the AYSO soccer and worked voluntarily with the Westchester Leukemia Society.

With his schooling and experience, Andruss’ expertise involves the use of technology for global disbursements of business-to-business payments. With that knowledge, he has been with a New York City accounting firm and is presently employed by a global payroll company.

As an independent, write-in candidate, Convissor ran against Wray for the mayor’s post in 2019, but gathered few votes. His challenge for a trustee seat in the coming election is heavily based on his pursuits for advancing environmental aspects, improving transportation in and around the village and cost-cutting. He noted that soon after arriving in Sleepy Hollow in 2013, he became a member of the village’s Environmental Advisory Committee and has presented numerous proposals before the Board of Trustees.

Convissor is Director of Bike Tarrytown which promotes the concept for “improving the economy and health of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown by fostering bike culture and infrastructure.” He gathered educational credits while attending SUNY and NYU, and focused on budgetary aspects of New York City and the national government. Convissor has worked extensively for developers, handling work flows statistically, improved computer databases and systems for various programmers and organizations.

The nine polling locations in Sleepy Hollow will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day. For absentee ballots, March 10 is the final day to file your vote, and for such balloting, residents need to contact the Board of Elections at 914- 995-5700, or the Village Clerk at 914- 366-5106, or 366-5113.

To observe Wednesday’s Trustee Forum, scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and to submit questions, it is necessary to register for the Webinar at http://bit.ly/sleepytrust. The co-sponsors of the event, The River­towns League of Women Vot­ers and Moth­ers Out Front Westch­ester River­towns are non-par­ti­san or­ga­ni­za­tions, which state they, “do not sup­port or op­pose in­di­vid­ual can­di­dates or par­ties.”

