Sleepy Hollow to Celebrate 150th Anniversary with Block Party Saturday

September 14, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

It’s party time in the Village of Sleepy Hollow!

A fun-filled, family-friendly Block Party is taking place on Saturday, September 14, from 2 to 10 p.m. on Beekman Avenue.

Support our Sponsors





The tentative event schedule is as follows:

2 p.m. – Gather at Patriot’s Park for the Sleepy Hollow Block Party parade! See special guests like the Headless Horseman, Big Nazo, marching bands, community groups, fire trucks, and special guests! 2:30 p.m.– The parade will step off and head down Route 9 to Beekman Avenue for the Block Party.

– Gather at Patriot’s Park for the Sleepy Hollow Block Party parade! See special guests like the Headless Horseman, Big Nazo, marching bands, community groups, fire trucks, and special guests! 2:30 p.m.– The parade will step off and head down Route 9 to Beekman Avenue for the Block Party. 3 p.m. – Block Party celebration with food trucks, Vendors, children’s activities including bouncy castles, and more!

– Block Party celebration with food trucks, Vendors, children’s activities including bouncy castles, and more! The Sleepy Hollow Tree Commission will have an information table offering a free tree sign up from 3 to 7 p.m.

Block & roll with music on the Main Stage! The lineup includes:

3:15 p.m. – Cousins Moran

– Cousins Moran 5:15 p.m . – Russo Brothers

. – Russo Brothers 7 p.m. – Food eating contest, hosted by Joey Chestnut, ranked #1 in the world by Major League Eating

– Food eating contest, hosted by Joey Chestnut, ranked #1 in the world by Major League Eating 8 p.m. – Fireworks!

– Fireworks! 8:30 p.m. – Music continues with The Incumbents

Residents are also invited to contribute to a time capsule.

As part of Sleepy Hollow’s 150th anniversary, a time capsule is being created which will be buried in front of Village Hall. Donate special small items that can be placed in the capsule that represent life today in Sleepy Hollow. There will be a collection box staffed by the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. The capsule will be opened in 2049.