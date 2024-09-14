Support our Sponsors
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst Fall 2024
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
  • Sleepy Hollow Block Party 2024
Community News
Sleepy Hollow News

Sleepy Hollow to Celebrate 150th Anniversary with Block Party Saturday

• Bookmarks: 9

Beekman Avenue is the place for Sleepy Hollow residents to party Saturday.
September 14, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

It’s party time in the Village of Sleepy Hollow!

A fun-filled, family-friendly Block Party is taking place on Saturday, September 14, from 2 to 10 p.m. on Beekman Avenue.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunny Side Federal Savings - Irvington, NY
  • Clocktower Players Irvington, New York
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym

The tentative event schedule is as follows:

  • 2 p.m. – Gather at Patriot’s Park for the Sleepy Hollow Block Party parade! See special guests like the Headless Horseman, Big Nazo, marching bands, community groups, fire trucks, and special guests!  2:30 p.m.– The parade will step off and head down Route 9 to Beekman Avenue for the Block Party.
  • 3 p.m. – Block Party celebration with food trucks, Vendors, children’s activities including bouncy castles, and more!
  • The Sleepy Hollow Tree Commission will have an information table offering a free tree sign up from 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Block & roll with music on the Main Stage! The lineup includes:
  • 3:15 p.m. – Cousins Moran
  • 5:15 p.m. – Russo Brothers
  • 7 p.m. – Food eating contest, hosted by Joey Chestnut, ranked #1 in the world by Major League Eating
  • 8 p.m. – Fireworks!
  • 8:30 p.m. – Music continues with The Incumbents

Residents are also invited to contribute to a time capsule.

As part of Sleepy Hollow’s 150th anniversary, a time capsule is being created which will be buried in front of Village Hall. Donate special small items that can be placed in the capsule that represent life today in Sleepy Hollow. There will be a collection box staffed by the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. The capsule will be opened in 2049.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Temple Beth Abraham
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence Irvington Office
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Owen Dugan Named Knight-Hennessy At Stanford

Sleepy Hollow’s Owen Dugan Named Knight-Hennessy At Stanford

September 14, 2024
The 2024 cohort of Knight-Hennessy scholars at Stanford University includes Owen Dugan of Sleepy Hollow. Owen was selected as an emerging...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow to Celebrate 150th Anniversary with Block Party Saturday

Sleepy Hollow to Celebrate 150th Anniversary with Block Party Saturday

September 14, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- It’s party time in the Village of Sleepy Hollow! A fun-filled, family-friendly Block Party is taking place...
Read More
Residents Get An Update On The Route 9 “Complete Streets” Project

Residents Get An Update On The Route 9 “Complete Streets” Project

September 13, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- They’re back: the New York State Department of Transportation team, with the engineering and consulting firm WSP,...
Read More
Ardsley Expecting Success Again on the Gridiron

Ardsley Expecting Success Again on the Gridiron

September 13, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Ardsley does not hope to have a winning season. It expects to have one. That is what...
Read More
Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Opens Friday the 13th

Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Opens Friday the 13th

September 12, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor is kicking off its 20th anniversary on Friday...
Read More
Irvington Firefighter Recalls Experiences at Ground Zero

Irvington Firefighter Recalls Experiences at Ground Zero

September 12, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--- They didn’t forget. The Village of Irvington held its annual 9/11 ceremony on the appointed day at...
Read More
Former Hastings Music Teacher Charged with Sexual Abuse of Student

Former Hastings Music Teacher Charged with Sexual Abuse of Student

September 11, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A recently retired Hastings High School music teacher was charged Wednesday with unwanted touching and kissing of...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Hopeful of Meeting Lofty Expectations

Dobbs Ferry Hopeful of Meeting Lofty Expectations

September 10, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Expectations are always high at Dobbs Ferry, given its years of success in football. Some players might...
Read More
9/11 Remembered at Ceremony in Patriots Park

9/11 Remembered at Ceremony in Patriots Park

September 10, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo Hung jointly by fire engines from Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, a large American flag flew prominently and...
Read More
9 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
508 views
bookmark icon