The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...Read More
Sleepy Hollow to Celebrate 150th Anniversary with Block Party Saturday
September 14, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo—
It’s party time in the Village of Sleepy Hollow!
A fun-filled, family-friendly Block Party is taking place on Saturday, September 14, from 2 to 10 p.m. on Beekman Avenue.
The tentative event schedule is as follows:
- 2 p.m. – Gather at Patriot’s Park for the Sleepy Hollow Block Party parade! See special guests like the Headless Horseman, Big Nazo, marching bands, community groups, fire trucks, and special guests! 2:30 p.m.– The parade will step off and head down Route 9 to Beekman Avenue for the Block Party.
- 3 p.m. – Block Party celebration with food trucks, Vendors, children’s activities including bouncy castles, and more!
- The Sleepy Hollow Tree Commission will have an information table offering a free tree sign up from 3 to 7 p.m.
- Block & roll with music on the Main Stage! The lineup includes:
- 3:15 p.m. – Cousins Moran
- 5:15 p.m. – Russo Brothers
- 7 p.m. – Food eating contest, hosted by Joey Chestnut, ranked #1 in the world by Major League Eating
- 8 p.m. – Fireworks!
- 8:30 p.m. – Music continues with The Incumbents
Residents are also invited to contribute to a time capsule.
As part of Sleepy Hollow’s 150th anniversary, a time capsule is being created which will be buried in front of Village Hall. Donate special small items that can be placed in the capsule that represent life today in Sleepy Hollow. There will be a collection box staffed by the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. The capsule will be opened in 2049.Read or leave a comment on this story...
Sleepy Hollow’s Owen Dugan Named Knight-Hennessy At Stanford
September 14, 2024
The 2024 cohort of Knight-Hennessy scholars at Stanford University includes Owen Dugan of Sleepy Hollow. Owen was selected as an emerging...Read More
Sleepy Hollow to Celebrate 150th Anniversary with Block Party Saturday
September 14, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- It’s party time in the Village of Sleepy Hollow! A fun-filled, family-friendly Block Party is taking place...Read More
Residents Get An Update On The Route 9 “Complete Streets” Project
September 13, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- They’re back: the New York State Department of Transportation team, with the engineering and consulting firm WSP,...Read More
Ardsley Expecting Success Again on the Gridiron
September 13, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Ardsley does not hope to have a winning season. It expects to have one. That is what...Read More
Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Opens Friday the 13th
September 12, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor is kicking off its 20th anniversary on Friday...Read More
Irvington Firefighter Recalls Experiences at Ground Zero
September 12, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--- They didn’t forget. The Village of Irvington held its annual 9/11 ceremony on the appointed day at...Read More
Former Hastings Music Teacher Charged with Sexual Abuse of Student
September 11, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A recently retired Hastings High School music teacher was charged Wednesday with unwanted touching and kissing of...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Hopeful of Meeting Lofty Expectations
September 10, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Expectations are always high at Dobbs Ferry, given its years of success in football. Some players might...Read More
9/11 Remembered at Ceremony in Patriots Park
September 10, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo Hung jointly by fire engines from Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, a large American flag flew prominently and...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.