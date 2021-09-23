Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber Endorses Latimer for Re-Election

September 23, 2021

By Brianna Staudt —

In a first, the Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce endorsed Westchester County Executive George Latimer for re-election this afternoon.

Advertisement



The chamber has never before endorsed a candidate for public office. It announced the endorsement outside its headquarters on Neperan Road in Tarrytown.

Speaking ahead of the endorsement, Chamber Executive Director Stephanie Rodnick said Latimer “was there for us during some of the most challenging moments we faced as a Chamber, a community, and a county during these last four years. His steadfast leadership during COVID-19, his commitment to seeing us through it, and his constant presence made it clear we must break our norms and endorse. George is a true friend and a great leader for Westchester County.”

Chamber President Laura Rey cited committing to restore the Tarrytown Lighthouse, providing PPE for local businesses and opening the first line of communication to the Office of the County Executive as reasons to endorse Latimer.

“George has always been there for us,” she said.

The county has provided about 1,000 pieces of PPE to Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown businesses, using the chamber as a “clearinghouse.” (Twenty-five thousand pieces were distributed to businesses county-wide.)

The Tarrytown Rotary Club also received a grant last year through the county’s Community Table Partnership Program to fund vouchers to local restaurants, such as Horsefeathers, for families and individuals who were food insecure and/or impacted by COVID.

“What my Administration has done the last four years is build new lines of communication that haven’t existed before. From local governments, community organizations, businesses small and large, and chambers of commerce like the Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber — everyone has a seat at the table,” Latimer said. “Westchester’s small businesses were hit hard during COVID-19, and I am proud of our efforts to be there for them.”

Latimer is wrapping up his first, four-year term as county executive. He faces a challenge from Republican Christine Sculti, who was chief advisor to former county executive Rob Astorino (whom Latimer defeated in 2017). This campaign is Sculti’s first for public office.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Early voting begins Oct. 23.

Share the News!







