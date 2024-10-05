Support our Sponsors
Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Masses

Thousands crammed Sleepy Hollow's Beekman Avenue for the annual autumn street fair
October 5, 2024

By Barrett Seaman—

Midday traffic to the east was backed up to the Saw Mill River Parkway; to the south, it touched the Irvington border. Cars were parked for miles around, and the pedestrian traffic on Broadway ran seamlessly from Main Street Tarrytown all the way to Beekman ASvenue.

Saturday, October 5th marked the official launch of the Halloween season in the rivertowns. Bright Indian summer weather eased the way as thousands streamed towards Beekman Avenue, where more than 175 vendors and shopkeepers arrayed their wares along the sidewalks. J.P. Doyle’s drew pints while pizza and tacos kept the masses fed.

Thousands of cell phones memorialized the fair for posterity

Throughout the day, which ran from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., a series of buskers entertained from the parking lot next to the RSHM Life Center. Late in the afternoon, the Headless Horseman arrived, ready to pose for selfies with visitors and locals alike.

