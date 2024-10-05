Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Masses Published 7 hours ago7h ago • Bookmarks: 11 • Comments: 2 Thousands crammed Sleepy Hollow's Beekman Avenue for the annual autumn street fair October 5, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Midday traffic to the east was backed up to the Saw Mill River Parkway; to the south, it touched the Irvington border. Cars were parked for miles around, and the pedestrian traffic on Broadway ran seamlessly from Main Street Tarrytown all the way to Beekman ASvenue. Saturday, October 5th marked the official launch of the Halloween season in the rivertowns. Bright Indian summer weather eased the way as thousands streamed towards Beekman Avenue, where more than 175 vendors and shopkeepers arrayed their wares along the sidewalks. J.P. Doyle’s drew pints while pizza and tacos kept the masses fed.Support our Sponsors Thousands of cell phones memorialized the fair for posterity Throughout the day, which ran from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., a series of buskers entertained from the parking lot next to the RSHM Life Center. Late in the afternoon, the Headless Horseman arrived, ready to pose for selfies with visitors and locals alike. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsTarrytown NewsTop News An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group September 10, 2024 The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity NewsIrvington News The Irvington Theater Is Back In Business October 5, 2024 By Shana Liebman-- After nearly five years, the 122-year-old Irvington Theater will reopen this fall. It’s a momentous occasion that... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Masses October 5, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Midday traffic to the east was backed up to the Saw Mill River Parkway; to the south,... Read More Health News Support-A-Walk to Celebrate 30th Anniversary Sunday October 4, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- For the last 30 years, Support Connection has offered free and confidential emotional, social and educational support... Read More School NewsTop News Local School Districts Fare Well in Nationwide Ranking October 3, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Five local school districts all earned high marks in a recent national ranking that reviewed districts in... Read More Historic RivertownsSleepy Hollow News Tarrytown Lighthouse Open for Free Tours October 1, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- For the first time since 2020, the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow will be open for... Read More Arts & EntertainmentHastings-on-Hudson TB Ward’s ‘Professional Human’ Introspective Hybrid Art/Music Show Debuts at UpStream Gallery in Hastings October 1, 2024 By W.B. King-- Twenty years ago, while living in Brooklyn, artist and musician TB Ward and his wife, Ruth, were... Read More Community News Re-Learning The Driver Safety Checklist September 30, 2024 It should be part of every driver’s routine: adjust the side and rear-view mirrors; move the seat to allow your... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Howling Fantods September 30, 2024 HOWLING FANTODS: A compendium of irritable unrest By Krista Madsen– Some people get a lyric stuck in their head, me, I get... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Mt. Pleasant’s Fight To Stave Off Sleepy Hollow Voting Rights Challenge Is Proving Costly September 29, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- In a perfunctory 5-0 vote at its September 24 meeting, the Town Board of Mt. Pleasant authorized... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Shopping Al Fresco To Fight Food Insecurity September 29, 2024 Under the watchful eye of Margaret Horan, local merchants and artisans set up a circle of tents on the lawn... Read More 11 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint