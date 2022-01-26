Sleepy Hollow Senior Honored with First Alex Adair Leadership Award

January 26, 2022

By Tom Pedulla–

Alex Adair, a football star and the first black hockey player in Westchester when he competed for Sleepy Hollow High School in the early 1980’s, left a legacy too significant to be forgotten. And now it will not be.

The Alex Adair Leadership Foundation, formed by Tony McFadden and Donald Whitely, recently presented the inaugural Alex Adair Leadership Award to Sleepy Hollow senior Bobby Lustyik at J.P. Doyle’s Restaurant.

“He sounds like just an amazing person. It’s really an honor to receive this award,” said Lustyik, a 6-2, 200-pound defensive end, after accepting the $500 scholarship and trophy. Lustyik, a High Honor Roll student, drew interest from a large number of colleges before committing to Misericordia University in Dallas, Pa. He aspires to a career in nursing.

Whitely said of the first honoree, “This kid is a fantastic kid, the most humble kid I met in a long time. He’s not a very outspoken young man, but he led by example. We saw that all season and that’s why we chose him.”

Lustyik described himself as a “quiet leader” on a team that continued a string of losing seasons but showed hopeful signs for the future. He chose not to be vociferous.

“If I needed to offer leadership, I would talk to someone individually instead of putting them on the spot,” Lustyik said. “I like the one on one.”

Adair graduated from Sleepy Hollow in 1983. He earned a scholarship to American International College in Springfield, Mass., before going on to a career in accounting. He was only 45 when he died on Jan. 12, 2011, leaving behind his wife, Gladys Garcia Adair, and their two sons, Daniel and Benjamin.

Adrienne Adair, Alex’s sister, is grateful for the actions of McFadden and Whitely, who were close friends of her brother. “It’s just a blessing to see how my brother’s legacy lives on,” she said. “It just means a lot on so many levels.”

Adair was an All-County back whose powerful runs helped Sleepy Hollow win a bowl game in 1982. Whitely, a member of Sleepy Hollow’s last undefeated football team in 1972, recalled that Adair learned to skate at the Tarrytown Lakes and quickly took to the ice. According to his sister, he delighted in breaking the color barrier in local hockey.

“I’ve always admired my brother for doing things other people didn’t necessarily participate in. He was pretty determined,” she said. “He didn’t let what other people thought dictate what he wanted to do. I always appreciated that about him.”

According to McFadden, Adair played hockey throughout his time at Sleepy Hollow and was only the second black high school hockey player in New York State. “He was always scoring. He was a fierce hockey player,” McFadden said. “He always challenged himself.”

McFadden said Adair understood the importance of being a trailblazer. “I did ask Alex about it later on in life and he said, ‘Yeah, it was cool.’ It was really fun and challenging because he was the first and he was hoping people would come behind him and there were. There were a couple of underclassmen behind him who played hockey because he did.”

When Adrienne was asked whether her brother encountered racism during his scholastic career, she responded, “On the ice, he did. Not in Sleepy Hollow, but with other schools he played. He didn’t let anything stop him. When people had their thoughts about something, he would just laugh it off and keep it moving. He wasn’t moved by negative talk and negative behavior.

“He didn’t let anybody steal his joy. I know that as a fact.”

The concept of the Alex Adair Leadership Foundation started a couple of years ago when McFadden and Whitely were relaxing in Whitely’s backyard.

“These kids, the black athletes especially, they should know about the history of Sleepy Hollow sports in general and they should know about Alex,” Whitely said.

Although Lustyik never enjoyed the winning season he yearned for at Sleepy Hollow, he is proud of the program he and his teammates are leaving behind. He applauded the hiring of Coach Jerry Flora, who took over last fall.

“The program as a whole is going to be better off with the new coaching staff,” Lustyik said. “What we left here is something special. They will definitely prevail in the future.”

Adair, with his unyielding nature, would have wanted nothing less.

