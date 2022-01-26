Local News
Our Schools
Rivertowns Sports

Sleepy Hollow Senior Honored with First Alex Adair Leadership Award

• Bookmarks: 11

Bobby Lustyik (center) with Tony McFadden and Don Whitely.
January 26, 2022

By Tom Pedulla–

Alex Adair, a football star and the first black hockey player in Westchester when he competed for Sleepy Hollow High School in the early 1980’s, left a legacy too significant to be forgotten. And now it will not be.

The Alex Adair Leadership Foundation, formed by Tony McFadden and Donald Whitely, recently presented the inaugural Alex Adair Leadership Award to Sleepy Hollow senior Bobby Lustyik at J.P. Doyle’s Restaurant.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

“He sounds like just an amazing person. It’s really an honor to receive this award,” said Lustyik, a 6-2, 200-pound defensive end, after accepting the $500 scholarship and trophy. Lustyik, a High Honor Roll student, drew interest from a large number of colleges before committing to Misericordia University in Dallas, Pa. He aspires to a career in nursing.

Whitely said of the first honoree, “This kid is a fantastic kid, the most humble kid I met in a long time. He’s not a very outspoken young man, but he led by example. We saw that all season and that’s why we chose him.”

Lustyik described himself as a “quiet leader” on a team that continued a string of losing seasons but showed hopeful signs for the future. He chose not to be vociferous.

“If I needed to offer leadership, I would talk to someone individually instead of putting them on the spot,” Lustyik said. “I like the one on one.”

Adair graduated from Sleepy Hollow in 1983. He earned a scholarship to American International College in Springfield, Mass., before going on to a career in accounting. He was only 45 when he died on Jan. 12, 2011, leaving behind his wife, Gladys Garcia Adair, and their two sons, Daniel and Benjamin.

Adrienne Adair, Alex’s sister, is grateful for the actions of McFadden and Whitely, who were close friends of her brother. “It’s just a blessing to see how my brother’s legacy lives on,” she said. “It just means a lot on so many levels.”

Adair was an All-County back whose powerful runs helped Sleepy Hollow win a bowl game in 1982. Whitely, a member of Sleepy Hollow’s last undefeated football team in 1972, recalled that Adair learned to skate at the Tarrytown Lakes and quickly took to the ice. According to his sister, he delighted in breaking the color barrier in local hockey.

“I’ve always admired my brother for doing things other people didn’t necessarily participate in. He was pretty determined,” she said. “He didn’t let what other people thought dictate what he wanted to do. I always appreciated that about him.”

According to McFadden, Adair played hockey throughout his time at Sleepy Hollow and was only the second black high school hockey player in New York State. “He was always scoring. He was a fierce hockey player,” McFadden said. “He always challenged himself.”

McFadden said Adair understood the importance of being a trailblazer. “I did ask Alex about it later on in life and he said, ‘Yeah, it was cool.’ It was really fun and challenging because he was the first and he was hoping people would come behind him and there were. There were a couple of underclassmen behind him who played hockey because he did.”

When Adrienne was asked whether her brother encountered racism during his scholastic career, she responded, “On the ice, he did. Not in Sleepy Hollow, but with other schools he played. He didn’t let anything stop him. When people had their thoughts about something, he would just laugh it off and keep it moving. He wasn’t moved by negative talk and negative behavior.

“He didn’t let anybody steal his joy. I know that as a fact.”

The concept of the Alex Adair Leadership Foundation started a couple of years ago when McFadden and Whitely were relaxing in Whitely’s backyard.

“These kids, the black athletes especially, they should know about the history of Sleepy Hollow sports in general and they should know about Alex,” Whitely said.

Although Lustyik never enjoyed the winning season he yearned for at Sleepy Hollow, he is proud of the program he and his teammates are leaving behind. He applauded the hiring of Coach Jerry Flora, who took over last fall.

“The program as a whole is going to be better off with the new coaching staff,” Lustyik said. “What we left here is something special. They will definitely prevail in the future.”

Adair, with his unyielding nature, would have wanted nothing less.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Sleepy Hollow Senior Honored with First Alex Adair Leadership Award

Sleepy Hollow Senior Honored with First Alex Adair Leadership Award

January 26, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Alex Adair, a football star and the first black hockey player in Westchester when he competed for...
Read More
FDA Says Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Ineffective Against Omicron

FDA Says Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Ineffective Against Omicron

January 25, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— For a time, it was practically the only game in town: Regeneron’s REGEN-COV “antibody cocktail,” is the...
Read More
When Just Average is Good

When Just Average is Good

January 25, 2022
Part two of a three-part series on Financial Literacy By Chip Wag­ner– Knowing how to grow your money through investing is one...
Read More
Unite Sleepy Hollow Presents Trustee Slate for March Election

Unite Sleepy Hollow Presents Trustee Slate for March Election

January 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The Unite Sleepy Hollow (USH) party that has dominated village politics for the past decade under seven-term...
Read More
Energy Upgrades Help the Tarrytown Historical Society Preserve Its History

Energy Upgrades Help the Tarrytown Historical Society Preserve Its History

January 23, 2022
-- By Lily Carey Regulating the temperature and climate of your home is no easy task – especially for a...
Read More
Irvington High’s Brooke Dunefsky Advances in Regeneron Competition

Irvington High’s Brooke Dunefsky Advances in Regeneron Competition

January 21, 2022
Less than three weeks after learning that she was one of 300 high school students nationwide to be named in...
Read More
New Apartment Plan for 29 South Depot Plaza Gets Lukewarm Response

New Apartment Plan for 29 South Depot Plaza Gets Lukewarm Response

January 21, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new four-story, multi-family rental development proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown was recently met...
Read More
Irvington Cross-Country Team Committed to Building on Recent Success

Irvington Cross-Country Team Committed to Building on Recent Success

January 20, 2022
By Tom Pedulla--- Tradition matters. There is no stronger testament to that than the success Irvington is enjoying following its...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Awarded State Funding for Pre-K Program

Dobbs Ferry Awarded State Funding for Pre-K Program

January 19, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry is one of six area school districts that have been awarded funding from the New...
Read More
COVID Update: There’s Good News and There’s…More Good News

COVID Update: There’s Good News and There’s…More Good News

January 18, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It was painful to watch, even if one wasn’t an actual victim of the Omicron surge that...
Read More
11 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
32 views
bookmark icon