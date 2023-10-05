Sleepy Hollow Seeks Public Input on Downtown Revitalization Projects

October 5, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Sleepy Hollow officials are seeking public feedback on 12 downtown revitalization projects currently being considered for state funding.

The projects were recently reviewed at a Community Workshop with Mayor Martin Rutyna at the James F. Galgano Senior Center. Brief descriptions and an image of each proposal are included on an online survey available at www.SleepyHollowNYF.com,

A Local Planning Committee, co-chaired by Rutyna and Dr. Marsha Gordon, President & CEO of The Business Council of Westchester, worked together to determine the slate of proposals to be included in a Strategic Investment Plan for NY Forward funding.

NY Forward awards, which will be determined in 2024, will be used to implement the most transformative projects from the Strategic Investment Plan. The village will be receiving $4.5 million in funding as one of the Mid-Hudson Region winners of the first round of NY Forward.

Some of the projects proposed are: Transforming the former Strand Theatre on Beekman Ave. at Pocantico St. into a performing and visual arts community center ($3.3M); Creating “Plaza Nueva” and redesign the park at Morse School ($850,000); Enhancing the streetscape along Valley St. ($885,829) and Beekman Ave. ($1.5M) with new sidewalks and crosswalks, draining improvements, trees, lighting and new street furniture; and Creating Cortlandt Plaza by constructing a permanent plaza on the west side of Cortlandt St. at Beekman Ave., installing additional traffic calming measures, and adding a feature fountain or monument and decorative lighting ($300,000).

The NY Forward program supports development and implementation of Strategic Investment Plans for downtowns located within small communities with historic character. The program is led by the state’s Department of State, in partnership with Empire State Development, NYS Homes and Community Renewal, and NYSERDA.

The online survey will be available until Wed., Oct. 11.

Residents can email questions and comments to SleepyHollowNYF@gmail.com.