Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Seeks Public Input on Downtown Revitalization Projects Published 26 seconds ago26s ago Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna addresses crowd at workshop. (photo by Margaret Fox) October 5, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— Sleepy Hollow officials are seeking public feedback on 12 downtown revitalization projects currently being considered for state funding.Sponsor The projects were recently reviewed at a Community Workshop with Mayor Martin Rutyna at the James F. Galgano Senior Center. Brief descriptions and an image of each proposal are included on an online survey available at www.SleepyHollowNYF.com, A Local Planning Committee, co-chaired by Rutyna and Dr. Marsha Gordon, President & CEO of The Business Council of Westchester, worked together to determine the slate of proposals to be included in a Strategic Investment Plan for NY Forward funding. NY Forward awards, which will be determined in 2024, will be used to implement the most transformative projects from the Strategic Investment Plan. The village will be receiving $4.5 million in funding as one of the Mid-Hudson Region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Some of the projects proposed are: Transforming the former Strand Theatre on Beekman Ave. at Pocantico St. into a performing and visual arts community center ($3.3M); Creating “Plaza Nueva” and redesign the park at Morse School ($850,000); Enhancing the streetscape along Valley St. ($885,829) and Beekman Ave. ($1.5M) with new sidewalks and crosswalks, draining improvements, trees, lighting and new street furniture; and Creating Cortlandt Plaza by constructing a permanent plaza on the west side of Cortlandt St. at Beekman Ave., installing additional traffic calming measures, and adding a feature fountain or monument and decorative lighting ($300,000). The NY Forward program supports development and implementation of Strategic Investment Plans for downtowns located within small communities with historic character. The program is led by the state’s Department of State, in partnership with Empire State Development, NYS Homes and Community Renewal, and NYSERDA. The online survey will be available until Wed., Oct. 11. Residents can email questions and comments to SleepyHollowNYF@gmail.com. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Seeks Public Input on Downtown Revitalization Projects October 5, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow officials are seeking public feedback on 12 downtown revitalization projects currently being considered for state... Read More Community NewsHistoric RivertownsIrvington News Irvington’s Immigrant Roots October 4, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Visitors to McVickar House, headquarters of the Irvington Historical Society (IHS) at the top of Main Street,... Read More Environmental NewsIrvington News Irvington Resident Wins Book Award October 3, 2023 The Council of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) has voted to award Irvington resident Eugene Linden The Louis J. Battan... Read More Environmental NewsTarrytown News Hastings-on-Hudson and Tarrytown Among 23 New York State Communities Achieving Climate Smart Certification October 3, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- On Monday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recognized those NY communities that... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News ITAV10591.Oct.calendar October 2, 2023 Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Kids Club Fundraiser October 2, 2023 Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles She’s Only Seventeen October 2, 2023 SHE'S ONLY SEVENTEEN: These freaky, formative years in fiction and life By Krista Madsen– Beth Hahn, of Mt. Kisco, co-creator of the... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Dobbs Ferry Seeking Proposals for Affordable Housing Projects October 2, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees is seeking proposals for the development of so-called affordable workforce housing... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington’s Marty Dolan Launches Challenge to Jamaal Bowman in NY-16 October 1, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— International finance executive and Irvington native Martin (“Marty”) Dolan is declaring that he plans to enter the... Read More Irvington News The Rain Abates and Roctoberfest Rocks On October 1, 2023 Mayor Brian Smith, who with Recreation & Parks Director Joe Archino launched Roctoberfest a decade ago, went out on a... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint