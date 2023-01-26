Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Seeks $1M to Demolish Building Near Former GM Site Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 3 Property at 193 Beekman Ave. that Sleepy Hollow purchased for about $800,000. January 26, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— The Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to apply for more than $1 million in grant funds to demolish a building it owns at 193 Beekman Ave. as part of revitalization plans in the area. The village will be making an application from Empire State Development under the Restore NY program for $1,080,000 for demolition, remediation and other preparatory work on the former UAW property, which the village purchased for about $800,000 a few years ago.Advertisement An additional $120,000 is expected to be issued for the project by the Sleepy Hollow Local Development Corporation. The village was also considering including a home it purchased last October at 1 Pleasant St. for $465,000 in the application but decided to omit it, choosing to seek other funds for work it envisions in that neighborhood, such as widening the roadway. During a Jan. 17 public hearing, Wray explained what the village has in mind for 193 Beekman Ave., which officials had once considered as a new location for the village building department until renovation costs proved prohibitive. “We expect to have that site redeveloped with new construction,” Wray said. Sleepy Hollow and the Local Development Corporation are undertaking a large redevelopment/remediation project, known as Sleepy Hollow Common, on the East Parcel of the former General Motors site, which is adjacent to 193 Beekman. Sleepy Hollow Common is being eyed for active and passive recreation, including a baseball/lacrosse/soccer field, tennis and volleyball courts, a performance area, natural and wood amphitheater, play areas and a parking area for 500 vehicles. “Sleepy Hollow Common will be an amazing new asset for the village,” Wray said. Read or leave a comment on this story... Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Seeks $1M to Demolish Building Near Former GM Site January 26, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to apply for more than $1 million in... Read More Community NewsHistoric Rivertowns Bethany Arts Community’s Third Annual Black History Month Exhibition Celebrates Westchester’s Mavericks January 26, 2023 By W.B. King-- Driving south on Route 9 in Irvington, it’s hard not to notice Villa Lewaro, an Italianate styled... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News New President at Mercy College January 24, 2023 Dr. Susan L. Parish, whose academic specialty is Health Administration, has been named to succeed Dr. Tim Hall as the... Read More Community NewsTop News Personal Finance: Build a Ladder–And Buy Some Peace of Mind January 24, 2023 By Chip Wagner-- Financially speaking, 2023 is going to be a bumpy ride. We anticipate volatile interest rates and high energy... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown NewsTop News Tarrytown Trustees, Fire Officials Still Working Through Issues January 20, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— Fire officials in Tarrytown made their first public comments Tuesday regarding the Board of Trustees’ recent efforts... Read More Community NewsPeopleTarrytown News Tarrytown Resident Named 2023 Presidential Leadership Scholar January 19, 2023 Tarrytown resident David Baumwoll has been named one of 60 Scholars from around the nation who will form the prestigious... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington NewsPeople Jay Gould Biographer Coming to Irvington Jan. 22 January 18, 2023 From the Gothic towers of Lyndhurst to the grounds of Irvington Presbyterian and St. Barnabas churches, the shadow of financier... Read More Historic RivertownsTarrytown NewsTop News Caretakers of Historic Fireboat Encouraged by Community Support January 17, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The caretakers of an historic fireboat are forging ahead with plans to hopefully dock the vessel on... Read More Food in the RivertownsGreenburgh News Carmine’s Italian Deli and Cafe Reinvents the Concert Experience January 16, 2023 By W.B. King--- Putting a new spin on chicken soup for the soul, Carmine’s Italian Deli and Cafe, providing delicious... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsRivertowns Sports Dobbs Ferry Senior Honored as Region’s Premier Swimmer January 14, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- Passion and talent allowed Lucy Walker to emerge as state champion in the 200-yard freestyle and to... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint