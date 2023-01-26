Advertisement
Sleepy Hollow News

Sleepy Hollow Seeks $1M to Demolish Building Near Former GM Site

Property at 193 Beekman Ave. that Sleepy Hollow purchased for about $800,000.
January 26, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to apply for more than $1 million in grant funds to demolish a building it owns at 193 Beekman Ave. as part of revitalization plans in the area.

The village will be making an application from Empire State Development under the Restore NY program for $1,080,000 for demolition, remediation and other preparatory work on the former UAW property, which the village purchased for about $800,000 a few years ago.

An additional $120,000 is expected to be issued for the project by the Sleepy Hollow Local Development Corporation.

The village was also considering including a home it purchased last October at 1 Pleasant St. for $465,000 in the application but decided to omit it, choosing to seek other funds for work it envisions in that neighborhood, such as widening the roadway.

During a Jan. 17 public hearing, Wray explained what the village has in mind for 193 Beekman Ave., which officials had once considered as a new location for the village building department until renovation costs proved prohibitive.

“We expect to have that site redeveloped with new construction,” Wray said.

Sleepy Hollow and the Local Development Corporation are undertaking a large redevelopment/remediation project, known as Sleepy Hollow Common, on the East Parcel of the former General Motors site, which is adjacent to 193 Beekman.

Sleepy Hollow Common is being eyed for active and passive recreation, including a baseball/lacrosse/soccer field, tennis and volleyball courts, a performance area, natural and wood amphitheater, play areas and a parking area for 500 vehicles.

“Sleepy Hollow Common will be an amazing new asset for the village,” Wray said.

