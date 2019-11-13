Sleepy Hollow Scouts Place Flags on Veterans’ Grave Sites

For many years, the local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) marked Veterans Day by planting American flags at the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery grave sites of those who served in the U.S. military. That practice ended with the closure of the VFW chapter. “I felt that situation needed attention,” said Michael Galella, whose father, Armando “Chick” Galella, 98, is probably the best known and oldest vet in the area, having survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

With guidance from Cemetery Superintendent Jim Logan in identifying veterans’ grave sites, a donation of some 700 flags, courtesy of James Mandato, manager of the Home Depot branch in Cortlandt Manor, the Galellas, father and son, recruited Boy Scout Troop 22 to fan out and place the flags in advance of Veterans Day 2019.

Pictured in the accompanying photograph taken by Sunny McLean are the scouts of Troop 22, Scout Masters David Cusick and Michael Welday, Chick Galella and Home Depot Manager Mandato.