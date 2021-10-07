Sleepy Hollow Says Good-bye to Chick Galella

October 6, 2021

Family, friends and neighbors laid beloved World War II hero and public figure Armando “Chick” Galella to rest today at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery following a funeral mass at Sleepy Hollow’s Immaculate Conception Church.

The funeral procession started with the church’s organist and cantor’s rendition of “God Bless America” as the pallbearers and a full church paused for reflection and prayer.

John Paulding School kindergarten children, representing the many local youth Galella inspired, wore red, white and blue and waved American flags as his hearse pulled away.

Galella died at the age of 100 last week following complications from COVID-19 at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow. He will be remembered as a long-time public servant, dedicated advocate for veterans and military families and vibrant personality that easily made and kept friends across walks of life.

Dignitaries including State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins attended the funeral and procession.

Sleepy Hollow High School and Middle School campus students also lined the procession route to pay last respects. Galella had worked with them in recent years to create a tradition of installing hundreds of American flags on the campus front lawn to mark Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day. The students, together with Galella’s son Michael, installed the flags again last Friday to honor his passing.

From above, a plane flew a banner over the procession that read “CHICK — WHEREVER U R U ARE ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS.”

Family and friends gathered at one of Galella’s favorite places, J. P. Doyle’s in Sleepy Hollow, after the funeral.

Galella was laid to rest next to his late wife, Leda.

