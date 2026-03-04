Sleepy Hollow Receives $4.6M from Edge-on-Hudson Developer

March 4, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Village of Sleepy Hollow was the recipient of a $4.6 million check from the developers of Edge-on-Hudson, the mixed-use community on the waterfront.

Peter Chavkin, Managing Member of Biddle Real Estate Ventures, awarded the funds to village trustees after reaching the 50% mark of certificates of occupancy being issued for the 1,177 total units planned at Edge-on-Hudson.

Townhomes currently under construction in Phase 1 of the new One Kingsland neighborhood at Edge-on-Hudson sold-out just five months after their sales launch, with Phase 2 nearly sold-out and Phase 3 planned for spring release. At The Daymark, waterfront condominiums are more than 90% sold.

Previously completed townhomes and condominiums from Toll Brothers at Edge-on-Hudson fully sold-out in 2023. Similarly, apartment leases at Northlight and Emerson at Edge-on-Hudson, including affordable housing units, are consistently in high demand.

“It’s one thing to have a vision on paper, but to see residents creating new memories and making this community their home has been so gratifying,” Chavkin stated. “We’re grateful to officials in the Village of Sleepy Hollow from the Mayor and Board of Trustees to the Planning Board and village staff for their support in making sure that Edge-on-Hudson provides amenities that benefit all residents of the village.”

Edge-on-Hudson is located on the former General Motors Assembly site that sat dormant for many years.

In addition to the residential units, Edge-on-Hudson features a 140-room boutique hotel, 135,000 square feet of retail space and 35,000 square feet of office space, in addition to more than 16 acres of new parkland.

DeCicco & Sons Sleepy Hollow opened a 50,000-square-foot market at Edge-on-Hudson in March 2025, including a second level bar and restaurant with outdoor seating. In 2026, a new medical office building at Edge-on-Hudson is expected to break ground; construction of the North Meadow adjacent to Kingsland Point Park will commence; and additional retail signings are anticipated.

“While the Edge-on-Hudson development brings clear economic benefits to our village, we are also delighted at the way in which this new neighborhood already brings additional vibrancy and opportunity to Sleepy Hollow,” said Sleepy Hollow Mayor Marjorie Hsu. “We are very committed to strengthening the connectivity between old and new neighbors as we build a better Sleepy Hollow for all. We appreciate the long-term partnership that has brought Edge-on-Hudson to this milestone and look forward to the completed Riverwalk and exciting retail development and restaurants that benefit all of our residents and many visitors.”