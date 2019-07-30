Sleepy Hollow Receives $375,000 Grant from State DEC

by Rick Pezzullo –

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has awarded the Village of Sleepy Hollow a $375,000 grant, which is provided by funding though the New York State Environmental Protection Fund 2019 Hudson River Estuary Program. The grant is in support of the Horseman’s Trail and Pocantico River Buffer Improvements project, which stretches from Devries Park to Philipsburgh Manor along the southern shoreline of the Pocantico River, a tributary of the Hudson.

The funding will also be used to stabilize the shoreline, remove invasive species, and construct a connected path network with a viewing platform and educational signage. The completed trail will connect Devries Park to inner village neighborhoods and the Sleepy Hollow Commons project and its planned recreational amenities, such as athletic fields and performance areas, among other benefits to the local community.

The Village of Sleepy Hollow and The Sleepy Hollow Local Development Corporation worked collaboratively on the application, as this improvement project is another step in the continuing development of Sleepy Hollow Commons (better known as the East Parcel) – a 29-acre property owned by the village next to the West Parcel, which includes the nearly $1 billion Edge-on-Hudson – a 67-acre, mixed-use, waterfront development project currently underway along the Hudson River on the site of the former General Motors assembly plant.

“I want to thank Governor Cuomo for his continuing environmental stewardship and DEC Commissioner Basil Segos for investing in this critical project that will generate lasting, positive environmental and economic benefits for decades to come,” said Sleepy Hollow Village Mayor Ken Wray. “As we celebrate the historic 200th Anniversary of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and the works of Washington Irving, this grant represents another step towards an even greater future for village residents.”

Sleepy Hollow Local Development Corporation Board Chairman Michael Dawley said, “The DEC describes the Hudson River Estuary Program as ‘helping people enjoy, protect, and revitalize the Hudson River and its valley,’ which parallels what we are trying to do locally with our continuing investment in Sleepy Hollow Commons. That is why I want to thank everyone involved in this grant process.”