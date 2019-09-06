Sleepy Hollow Receives $250,000 to Restore Devries Park

by Rick Pezzullo –

Devries Park in the Village of Sleepy Hollow will undergo extensive restorations, thanks to a $250,000 grant secured by State Senator Peter Harckham (D/40th Senate District).

The planned restorations at the park include clearing and restoring overgrown trails, pruning trees to open up the view to the Pocantico River, adding signage, removing brush, restoring/adding benches and improving athletic fields and picnic areas.

Harckham, who was joined by State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, announced the awarding of the State Aid to Municipalities grant last month in the village.

“I’m always eager to support our municipalities’ critical community projects, particularly spaces that allow the community to come together, and the restoration of Devries Park is one of those projects that will benefit everyone in Sleepy Hollow,” Harckham said. “Not only will it create new trails and vistas, and upgrade recreational areas that community members will enjoy, it is part of a larger plan to link key historical and community sites, which will draw in tourism and boost the local economy.”

“Our local parks are the lifeblood of our communities. I’m happy to join Senator Harckham as he announces funding to restore and develop Sleepy Hollow’s Devries Park trails so that the community and visitors have easy access to historical sites, the Pocantico River and recreational facilities,” Stewart-Cousins added.

Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Way said the funding was crucial in helping create a regional destination by developing trails that will link historical sites, recreational facilities and local neighborhoods.

“By connecting Kykuit, Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Philipsburg Manor, Rockefeller State Preserve, Old Croton Aqueduct, RiverWalk, the Lighthouse, Downtown Sleepy Hollow, two Metro North train stations and the future Sleepy Hollow Common together, we will finally realize our collective goal of providing all Sleepy Hollow residents with access to both the Pocantico and Hudson rivers,” Wray said.