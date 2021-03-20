Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Tops Expectations

March 20, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

The initial response to the first call for 65+ seniors to get one of the 500 doses of Moderna vaccine supplied by Rite Aid was slower than expected but picked up steam as teachers and those 60 and older were invited. By the time the sign-up period ended, the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow one-day pop-up vaccine site scheduled for March 20 was oversubscribed by about 500.

By the end of the 12-hour day, nearly 700 doses had been injected, as Rite Aid upped the supply and as a well-run waiting list call-back system filled in the gaps caused by no-shows and cancellations.

Vaccine sites are inherently happy places—especially when the logistics run smoothly, as they did at the Sleepy Hollow Middle School gym. As many as 80 volunteers helped shepherd recipients from the sign-up desk through to the vaccine delivery stations and onto the post-injection waiting area where local EMTs watched for any bad reactions. Most everyone was in and out in under an hour.

Orchestrating the effort was Tarrytown Assistant Village Administrator Josh Ringel, who seemed to be everywhere at once throughout the day, In addition to instructing volunteers on their duties, he escorted a gaggle of local politicians that had come by to celebrate–the most prominent of which was State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

Recipients of these doses will return to the same site and at the same appointment time on April 17 for the second and final Moderna dose.

