Sleepy Hollow Named Safest Small ‘City’ in the U.S.

July 11, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo–

The Village of Sleepy Hollow was recently named one of the safest places to live in the United States.

AdvisorSmith, which dubs itself as a leading information resource for small business owners, studied crime data from a federal database to determine the safest cities in the United States by size.

In the study, AdvisorSmith used the most recently available data from the FBI, released in September 2020, which includes crimes committed during 2019. Crimes considered in the report included violent crimes, such as robbery, assault, rape, and murder, as well as property crimes, including burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.

A proprietary crime score was then created, which weights different types of crimes based upon the severity of the crime, with violent crimes weighted more highly.

Sleepy Hollow, which was in the category of “small cities” with a population under 100,000, ranked number one with only two violent crimes per 1,000 residents and no property crimes.

Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray was delighted to hear the good news about the village, which at the time of the study had a population of 10,122.

“It is gratifying when our communal efforts to build a strong and safe community are recognized,” Wray said.

AdvisorSmith explained the reasoning behind the study.

“All Americans have an interest in living in safe communities, and the crime rate in a locale is an important determinant in everything from rent prices to individual decisions to live in and move to a community,” an article on its website stated. “Additionally, knowing which neighborhoods are safe is an important variable for small business owners when deciding where to start and expand a business.”

Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Anthony Bueti could not be reached for comment on the study.

Share the News!







