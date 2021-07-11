Local News
Our Community
Sleepy Hollow News

Sleepy Hollow Named Safest Small ‘City’ in the U.S.

• Bookmarks: 1

July 11, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo–

The Village of Sleepy Hollow was recently named one of the safest places to live in the United States.

AdvisorSmith, which dubs itself as a leading information resource for small business owners, studied crime data from a federal database to determine the safest cities in the United States by size.

In the study, AdvisorSmith used the most recently available data from the FBI, released in September 2020, which includes crimes committed during 2019. Crimes considered in the report included violent crimes, such as robbery, assault, rape, and murder, as well as property crimes, including burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.

A proprietary crime score was then created, which weights different types of crimes based upon the severity of the crime, with violent crimes weighted more highly.

Sleepy Hollow, which was in the category of “small cities” with a population under 100,000, ranked number one with only two violent crimes per 1,000 residents and no property crimes.

Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray was delighted to hear the good news about the village, which at the time of the study had a population of 10,122.

“It is gratifying when our communal efforts to build a strong and safe community are recognized,” Wray said.

AdvisorSmith explained the reasoning behind the study.

“All Americans have an interest in living in safe communities, and the crime rate in a locale is an important determinant in everything from rent prices to individual decisions to live in and move to a community,” an article on its website stated. “Additionally, knowing which neighborhoods are safe is an important variable for small business owners when deciding where to start and expand a business.”

Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Anthony Bueti could not be reached for comment on the study.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Sleepy Hollow Named Safest Small ‘City’ in the U.S.

Sleepy Hollow Named Safest Small ‘City’ in the U.S.

July 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Sleepy Hollow was recently named one of the safest places to live in the...
Read More
Villa Lewaro Fashion Show Resurrected In Sunshine

Villa Lewaro Fashion Show Resurrected In Sunshine

July 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Harlem high fashion returned to Irvington Saturday, July 10th. The rains did not. The extravagant show highlighting...
Read More
Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro

Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro

July 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Had only the low rumblings been the sound of a drum roll signaling the start of the...
Read More
Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration

Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration

July 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Ten years ago, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino looked at cost estimates of more than a...
Read More
Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest

Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest

July 6, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown might be forgiven for misinterpreting the message sent by the village Tuesday morning: “YMCA...
Read More
Tarrytown Musician Lets His Impulse/Instinct Lead the Way

Tarrytown Musician Lets His Impulse/Instinct Lead the Way

July 6, 2021
By Rich Monetti-- Tarrytown resident, Drew Bordeaux, recently released a new CD titled “Impulse/Instinct,” and, of course, he’s got the...
Read More
All-new Production of ‘Twelfth Night’ to Play Outdoors at Irvington’s O’Hara Nature Center August 6-22

All-new Production of ‘Twelfth Night’ to Play Outdoors at Irvington’s O’Hara Nature Center August 6-22

July 4, 2021
By Brad Og­den– The Irvington Shakespeare Company is Irvington Theater’s newest Arts Partner, and the two companies are kicking off their creative...
Read More
Jazz Forum Arts Wins Westchester Community Fund Grant

Jazz Forum Arts Wins Westchester Community Fund Grant

July 1, 2021
Tarrytown's Jazz Forum Arts is one of seven non-profits in the county to win grants from the Westchester Community Fund,...
Read More
Irvington Bids Farewell To A Modern-Day Maria Montessori

Irvington Bids Farewell To A Modern-Day Maria Montessori

July 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Working parents in the rivertowns have choices as to where to send their children while they are...
Read More
Irvington Theater’s ‘Amazing Grace’ Outdoor Film Event Postponed to August 19

Irvington Theater’s ‘Amazing Grace’ Outdoor Film Event Postponed to August 19

July 1, 2021
After 15 months of exclusively virtual programming, Irvington Theater (IT)  welcomed back patrons of all ages last month with in-person,...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
44 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *