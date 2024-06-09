Sleepy Hollow Music Festival Bathes Kingsland Point in Sunshine and Rock Music

June 9, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

Blessed with clear blue skies and temperatures in the high seventies, the first-ever Sleepy Hollow Music Festival, held Saturday, June 8 in Kingsland Point Park, delivered on its promises of good music, good food and drink and good times.

There were two stages—the Main Stage where headliner bands, led by late entry Joan Osborne along with John Popper of Blues Traveler and the Nightingale All-Stars, and the Local Stage.

The local star of note was hometown hero Anthony Giaccio, whose day job is village administrator for Sleepy Hollow. His gig culminated in the appearance onstage of Mayor Martin Rutyna and members of the Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees to show their support on this, the village’s 150th birthday.

Another local star was Clare Maloney, who was born up the road at Phelps Hospital and launched her band in Tarrytown. Also performing were The Sweet Vermouths and the School of Rock Briarcliff Manor.

The festival lasted from noon until 8:00 p.m. There was no shortage of nourishment, what with a dozen food trucks offering empanadas, sausages, pizza and lobster rolls. Thanks to the Beekman Ale House and Tarrytown’s The Tapp, there was plenty of adult beverages. And there was “Merch,” as they say in the rock concert world—t-shirts, hoodies, trucker caps and beanies.

At $85 if ordered in advance or $95 at the gate, entry tickets to the park were pricey but not so much as to dampen sales. Organizers say some 3,000 tickets were sold. Add in children under twelve and comped guests and total attendance was estimated to be 3,500.

All photos by Sunny McLean