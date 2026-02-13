Support our Sponsors
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Community News
School News

Sleepy Hollow Mulls Joining Other Rivertowns In Banning Gas Leafblowers

• Bookmarks: 24

Sleepy Hollow will decide in March whether to institute some sort of ban on gas-powered leafblowers
February 13, 2026

This is the first in an occasional series of articles written for The Hudson Independent by local students. Submissions should be sent to editor@thehudsonindependent.com.

 By Ginger Lidsky–  

Last Tuesday evening, dozens of people gathered at Sleepy Hollow Village Hall for a community hearing to decide on a potential year-round ban on leafblowers. Business owners concerned about losing money from the ban, residents with health issues and local environmentalists stood up to voice their opinions. Most supported the ban. Mayor Marjorie Hsu chose to keep the hearing open another month.

Support our Sponsors
  • New York Studio School - virtual certificate
  • Savva Sips in Ivington

Sleepy Hollow currently has a part-time ban on gas-powered leafblowers. Most Westchester County villages have already banned them in some way. Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Larchmont, Mamaroneck and White Plains have prohibited their use all year. New York state may ban the sale of all gas-powered leafblowers by 2027 if a bill in committee passes. Nationally, the seemingly irrelevant issue has become partisan, with majority-Democrat states tending to be more receptive to bans.

The first and most prominent speakers were the Zegarelli brothers. The current president of the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery and former mayor of the village, Philip Zegarelli, was seeking exemption for all local cemeteries. He said that it was important for the cemetery to continue to look nice for the frequent year-round tours, and especially during the tourist season in October. “It’s very important to understand the melding together of the village and the Sleepy Hollow image,” Mr. Zegarelli said. “We think we should be understood as a cemetery with 47,000 people there who won’t be injured by noise.” Later, Kirsten Bourne said, “Wearing my resident of the Phillipse Manor hat, we smell wafts of the exhaust coming from the cemetery constantly.”

A contractor for a local landscaping company was worried about how the cost of the mandated electric leafblowers would harm his business. The new leafblowers are far more expensive, but wouldn’t be as efficient. He said that his employees would have to work three times as hard, and felt that the ban would not benefit everyone equally without an incentive being offered.

Voters on the other side of the issue, many with health problems, came to speak about how gas-powered leafblowers harm them. Margaret Rubick brought a petition with over 80 signatures gathered in December from people eager for a ban. The petition had been created by her husband, Ed Andrews, who was personally triggered by the gas-powered leafblowers, along with Francesca Genco. A man with multiple chemical sensitivities spoke about how fumes from the leafblower affected him from as much as two blocks away, and was concerned that in the future, other people could develop such sensitivities as a result of frequent exposure to fumes.

A few members of the local environmental group Sustainable Sleepy Hollow, who have long supported a permanent ban, shared details about the extreme level of pollution caused by the leafblowers and their damage to ecosystems. They pointed out that keeping  the leafblowers would not be in compliance with local and state climate action plans. “Maybe it made sense in the 80s, the 70s, back when we didn’t know what we know about leafblowers now,” said Kirsten Bourne, “but given how much we know about human health and climate change and the ecosystems we are responsible for caring for which are our yards, we need to act.”

The board is expected to make a decision at its March 10th meeting.

Ginger Lidsky is a ninth grader at Sleepy Hollow High School
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
Andrea Martone Realtor - Rivertowns and Westchester
Jazz Forum Arts To Change Hands In July

Jazz Forum Arts To Change Hands In July

February 13, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— After more than 40 years of bringing first class jazz to the New York scene generally—and at...
Read More
SPCA Seeks Help from Community after 44 Neglected Cats Rescued in Greenburgh

SPCA Seeks Help from Community after 44 Neglected Cats Rescued in Greenburgh

February 13, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- The SPCA of Westchester is asking for assistance from the public after 44 cats and kittens were...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Mulls Joining Other Rivertowns In Banning Gas Leafblowers

Sleepy Hollow Mulls Joining Other Rivertowns In Banning Gas Leafblowers

February 13, 2026
This is the first in an occasional series of articles written for The Hudson Independent by local students. Submissions should...
Read More
Beloved Sleepy Hollow Sergeant Retires from Force

Beloved Sleepy Hollow Sergeant Retires from Force

February 12, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- A “Final Walk Out” ceremony was held this week for Sleepy Hollow Police Sergeant James Warren, who...
Read More
tarry Takes The Rivertowns Literally

tarry Takes The Rivertowns Literally

February 12, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— In a shrinking universe of high-end literary magazines, a colorful little gem has emerged right here in...
Read More
Ardsley Curling Club Phenom Danny Casper Goes For Olympic Gold

Ardsley Curling Club Phenom Danny Casper Goes For Olympic Gold

February 11, 2026
By Ed Klajman— Fighting back tears as he met with the media Tuesday in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy, site of the...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry’s Ficarrotta Now All-Time Section 1 Scoring Champ

Dobbs Ferry’s Ficarrotta Now All-Time Section 1 Scoring Champ

February 7, 2026
By Tom Pedulla-- Dobbs Ferry’s Anthony Ficarrotta powered past several defenders and drove for a lay-in late in the fourth...
Read More
Masters Boys B-Ball Winning “Together”

Masters Boys B-Ball Winning “Together”

February 6, 2026
By Tom Pedulla--    The Masters School is building something special in boys’ basketball under head coach Joey Kuhl. The...
Read More
Hudson River Plunges for Charity Scheduled Saturday

Hudson River Plunges for Charity Scheduled Saturday

February 6, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Despite the frigid temperatures forecast for the weekend, two charity plunges into the Hudson River to benefit...
Read More
IrvingtonSummer Camp Employment Opportunities

IrvingtonSummer Camp Employment Opportunities

February 6, 2026
Day Camp Staff The following opportunities are available: Specialist- minimum age: 22 House Director- minimum age: 21 Counselor- minimum age:...
Read More
24 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
141 views
bookmark icon