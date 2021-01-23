Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray to Seek 7th Term 

January 23, 2021

By Robert Kimmel—

Six consecutive, productive terms as Mayor of Sleepy Hollow stands as the record Ken Wray will be bringing into his pursuit for a seventh term in the village’s March elections. The announcement that he will be running for re-election came from Unite Sleepy Hollow, the non-partisan political committee that Wray helped to create in 2015, during his third successful mayoral quest.

Unite Sleepy Hollow’s slate swept the 2015 elections and has not had any opposition candidates since that year. The party proclaims it “is committed to accomplishing its mission by bringing people together, the best slate of candidates from the entire community, without regard to national party affiliation.”

No announcement has been made by any political group that it will be competing against Unite Sleepy Hollow in the March 16th election. The party is currently seeking 70 valid signatures on a petition that legitimizes its placement on the election ballot.

Accompanying Wray on the Unite ticket will be three trustee candidates, Denise Scaglione, Tom Andruss and Jared Rodriguez. Scaglione is pursuing her third two-year term. Katherine Baldwin will be running for Village Justice, a position she has been handling since Andres Valdespino stepped down from the post.

“I am very pleased that Tom and Jared, who each bring an understanding of the complexities that a modern village contends with, are excited to join Sam Gonzalez, Rachelle Gebler and Sandra Spiro on the Village Board,” Wray stated. “Sleepy Hollow is grappling with some interesting challenges. Some challenges, such as the one billion dollar private development Edge on Hudson, are unique. It is critical for the future of the village that this project continues to progress in a timely manner.”

“Keeping property taxes in check, as we have the past decade,” is an issue the mayor described as “commonplace.” Citing other issues, Wray noted, “Like every municipality in New York State, we are looking to how our police force and community interact.”

“We are conducting a study on technology and the impact on the future of our Department of Public Works,” Wray said. “We recognize that as a village we have a role to play in responding to climate change and protecting our urban forest as a critical piece of village’s infrastructure. And we must continue to help our residents who are suffering in so many different ways from the COVID pandemic.”

“Campaign themes will also include increased tourism to the village; the support of the downtown business community; the attention being paid to reclaiming and restoring public spaces that suffered from a century of industrial degradation; and the support of the arts and creative initiatives, such as the “Wishing Wall” along the Hudson River and the Washington Irving Bicentennial,” Wray continued.

Wray is the Executive Director of the Parodneck Foundation, a New York City non-profit providing affordable housing and other services for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers. He served a two-year term as a Sleepy Hollow Trustee before he was elected mayor in 2009.

Among the projects Wray described as having accomplished during his terms in office are the successful negotiations with General Motors to shape the special permit which steers the Edge on Hudson development. The mayor assisted the Local Development Corporation with a financial plan that led to large grants from New York State to fund projects such as the construction of the Riverwalk, a new, state-of-the-art DPW facility, athletic fields, cultural event venues, and recreational areas.

In her terms in office, Scaglione has pursued plans to restore the Pocantico River and the active recreation designs for the new Common, and the establishment of the public kayak rack at Horan’s Landing. She is the Office Manager at Scarborough Presbyterian Children’s Center. She serves on the Athletic Study Committee at Sleepy Hollow High School and been involved in volunteering for the Sleepy Hollow Football Boosters, and other organizations,, including the Philips Manor Beach Club and the EPTA of the Tarrytowns.

Since moving to Sleepy Hollow in 2007, Andruss has been active in volunteering for community pursuits; among them, the Sleepy Hollow Planning Board, the Philipse Manor Beach Club Board of Directors, serving as its President from 2012 through 2016. He has also coached in the AYSO soccer program, and currently volunteers as an assistant coach. His volunteering has included work with the Westchester Leukemia Society. His work record involvement includes information technology for 18 years, with a New York City accounting firm. He is now employed by a global payroll company.

Rodriguez was the founder and is a principal of a consulting firm, Emergent Urban Concepts, at which he advises municipalities, companies and non-profit organizations “on issues related to sustainability, energy, urbanism and placemaking, transportation and economic development.” Having founded several non-profits, he is also involved with the Haverstraw Brick Museum and Center for Historic Preservation, Garner Arts Center where he serves as Vice President, and he continues to volunteer and support other organizations seeking to improve the quality of life and knowledge of Hudson Valley residents.

Rodriguez is also a Citizen’s Representative for a federally recognized Municipal Planning Organization and supports Mother’s Out Front, which focuses on “decarbonizing our communities to protect our children.”

Baldwin graduated from Yale University as a history major and then went on to earn a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law. She worked in the tax department of a large law firm in Los Angeles and then in New York City. She represented clients in mergers and acquisitions, financing transactions, securities offerings, partnership transactions, and real estate transactions.

She has also helped pro bono clients regarding tax exempt status, asylum proceedings, guardianship and adoption and juvenile immigration proceedings.