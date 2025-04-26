Support our Sponsors
Sleepy Hollow Man Sentenced to Prison for Attack on Ex-Girlfriend

April 25, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—
A 40-year-old Sleepy Hollow man was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in state prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend in her village residence in the presence of her young children last year.

Ruben Santiago was violating an order of protection when he forcibly entered the 37-year-old female’s home on Jan. 2, 2024 at approximately 4:30 p.m. and shot her with a .38 caliber revolver in the neck and hand.

“Mr. Santiago’s depraved actions highlight the dangers that victims of domestic violence all too often face,” said Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace. “It is paramount that we in law enforcement do all that we can to protect domestic abuse victims and to seek justice when they are harmed. Mr. Santiago’s sentence of 20 years to life sends a strong message that acts of violence like this will not be tolerated in Westchester County.”

Santiago was apprehended by the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force the day after the heinous attack. The woman was treated at an area hospital.

In her impact statement, which was read in court, the woman stated that after being shot, “I screamed for help and begged for my life. I was left for dead. These night terrors haunt me now in my sleep.”
In February, Santiago pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Assault in the First Degree, three counts of Burglary in the First Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Aggravated Criminal Contempt, and Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, all felonies, and 11 counts of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Assault in the Third Degree, all misdemeanors.
The Sleepy Hollow Police Department conducted the investigation, with the assistance of the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, Westchester County’s Real Time Crime Center, the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force and the New York City Police Department.

Westchester County Court Judge Maurice Williams also sentenced Santiago to five years of post-release supervision.

 

 

