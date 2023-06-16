Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Sleepy Hollow News
Top News

Sleepy Hollow Man Indicted for 1997 Death of His Ex-Wife

• Bookmarks: 6

June 15, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Sleepy Hollow man has been indicted for the 1997 beating and strangulation death of his ex-wife.

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent

Yonkers Police, working closely with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Bureau, arrested Rafael Ramos, 54, June 14 at his residence in Sleepy Hollow. He was arraigned later that day in Westchester County Court for Murder in the Second Degree.

According to District Attorney Mimi Rocah, on the afternoon of March 9, 1997, Ramos, a former Corrections Officer at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, allegedly used a T-shirt to strangle his ex-wife, Nusinaida Ramos, 34, to death after beating her until she bled in her Colins Street apartment in Yonkers. The next day, Yonkers police conducted a welfare check at the behest of the victim’s family and found her dead on her living room floor.

“I applaud the extraordinary efforts of our Yonkers Police Cold Case Detectives and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Bureau in pursuing justice for the Ramos family,” said Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza. “Words cannot assuage the grief of losing a loved one to violence, so we hope these efforts bring some degree of closure to those who knew Nusinaida.”

Since Rocah established the Cold Case Bureau upon taking office in 2021, the DA’s Office has prioritized solving the approximately 135 open homicide cases in Westchester County.

“Thanks to the tenacious work by our attorneys, investigators, and our vital police partners, we are securing justice for victims,” Rocah stated.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Sleepy Hollow Man Indicted for 1997 Death of His Ex-Wife

Sleepy Hollow Man Indicted for 1997 Death of His Ex-Wife

June 15, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Sleepy Hollow man has been indicted for the 1997 beating and strangulation death of his ex-wife....
Read More
Hackley School Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation

Hackley School Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation

June 15, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Hackley School held its graduation ceremonies June 10 at its Tarrytown campus where 103 students received their...
Read More
How Best to Spend $4.5 Million?

How Best to Spend $4.5 Million?

June 15, 2023
For the next six months, the Village of Sleepy Hollow will be soliciting public views on how best to spend...
Read More
Environmental Groups Urge Passage of Bill to Prevent Radioactive Waste Dumping

Environmental Groups Urge Passage of Bill to Prevent Radioactive Waste Dumping

June 15, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- Environmental groups are urging the state Assembly to join its Senate colleagues in passing legislation that would...
Read More
Garden Club Honors Keeper of the Irvington Woods

Garden Club Honors Keeper of the Irvington Woods

June 14, 2023
Ever since CJ Reilly III started work two years ago as groundskeeper for the Irvington Woods Park, the 400-acre preserve...
Read More
Tarrytown Rotary’s Derby & Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Judged As Winners

Tarrytown Rotary’s Derby & Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Judged As Winners

June 13, 2023
By Robert Kimmel--  Under sunny skies and the lure of fun and excitement, the re-scheduled Rotary’s Duck Derby and the...
Read More
Shames JCC on Hudson Breaks Ground on a 13,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion

Shames JCC on Hudson Breaks Ground on a 13,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion

June 13, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— It was just seven years ago that the Shames JCC on Hudson opened an expanded athletic complex,...
Read More
Incoming Superintendent of Schools Releases 100-Day Plan for Tarrytown

Incoming Superintendent of Schools Releases 100-Day Plan for Tarrytown

June 13, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- He doesn’t officially succeed retiring Chris Borsari until July 1, but incoming Tarrytown Superintendent of Schools Dr....
Read More
Tarrytown Celebrates Pride

Tarrytown Celebrates Pride

June 12, 2023
Hundreds of residents turned out Saturday evening for the Village of Tarrytown’s Open Streets event celebrating Pride Month. Tarrytown was...
Read More
Colin Quinn’s ‘Small Talk’ Show at The Tarrytown Music Hall Will Dissect Societal Norms

Colin Quinn’s ‘Small Talk’ Show at The Tarrytown Music Hall Will Dissect Societal Norms

June 12, 2023
By W.B. King-- Colin Quinn’s rapid-fire, free-association style of distilled sociopolitical comedy can be attributed, in part, to his fellow...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
27 views
bookmark icon