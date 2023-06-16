Sleepy Hollow Man Indicted for 1997 Death of His Ex-Wife

June 15, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Sleepy Hollow man has been indicted for the 1997 beating and strangulation death of his ex-wife.

Yonkers Police, working closely with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Bureau, arrested Rafael Ramos, 54, June 14 at his residence in Sleepy Hollow. He was arraigned later that day in Westchester County Court for Murder in the Second Degree.

According to District Attorney Mimi Rocah, on the afternoon of March 9, 1997, Ramos, a former Corrections Officer at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, allegedly used a T-shirt to strangle his ex-wife, Nusinaida Ramos, 34, to death after beating her until she bled in her Colins Street apartment in Yonkers. The next day, Yonkers police conducted a welfare check at the behest of the victim’s family and found her dead on her living room floor.

“I applaud the extraordinary efforts of our Yonkers Police Cold Case Detectives and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Bureau in pursuing justice for the Ramos family,” said Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza. “Words cannot assuage the grief of losing a loved one to violence, so we hope these efforts bring some degree of closure to those who knew Nusinaida.”

Since Rocah established the Cold Case Bureau upon taking office in 2021, the DA’s Office has prioritized solving the approximately 135 open homicide cases in Westchester County.

“Thanks to the tenacious work by our attorneys, investigators, and our vital police partners, we are securing justice for victims,” Rocah stated.