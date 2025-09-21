Sleepy Hollow Loses First Game with Second Half Collapse

September 21, 2025

By Tom Pedulla—

Sleepy Hollow coach Anthony Giuliano spoke throughout the preseason about the need to go punch for punch with the team’s most challenging opponents.

The Horsemen did that for the opening half against Bronxville, but their inability to sustain that physicality for four quarters resulted in a 35-13 home loss on Sept. 20.

“We knew going into this that this was one of the harder games on our schedule. We anticipated a four-quarter war,” Giuliano said. “That’s a team that is seasoned and knows what it’s like to go punch for punch. It was a one-possession game at halftime with us getting the ball. That was a position we were happy to be in.”

The setback was particularly deflating because Sleepy Hollow, which has struggled mightily to turn around its long-suffering program, had opened the season in promising fashion. The Horsemen, displaying lethal offensive players, had drubbed Byram Hills 45-7 before shocking defending Class B state champion Ardsley 48-43.

Before an enthusiastic home crowd, Sleepy Hollow held its own through two quarters against Bronxville, which swept through the regular season undefeated last year before bowing to Ardsley in the playoffs.

The Horsemen bounced back from an early 6-0 deficit and evened matters at 6-6 when talented quarterback Jeremiah Bowen connected with returning All-Conference wideout Gilbert Onwe for a touchdown. They trailed 14-6 at the break.

Sleepy Hollow began the second half by driving from its 35-yard line into Bronxville territory only to make the kind of mistake that separates elite teams from hopefuls. The Horsemen fumbled at the Broncos’ 47 and the Broncos quickly converted the huge mistake into a score.

Sleepy Hollow responded to that adversity with a quick strike when senior Brayden Richardson, one of the most explosive ballcarriers in Section 1, raced 40 yards with a punt return. Jack Marvin tacked on the extra point, bringing the Horsemen to within 20-13.

A lesser opponent might have been on its heels. Not Bronxville. The Broncos stitched together a 62-yard scoring drive and regained command, 28-13.

Injuries began to take a toll on Sleepy Hollow after that. Bowen was unable to return at quarterback and his replacement, Charlie Farbman, faced heavy pressure and could not get the passing game going while Richardson lacked running room.

“This humbles us a little bit and hopefully makes us hungrier,” Giuliano said. “Just like life, you get knocked down. Football teaches you all those lessons.”

Senior captain Thaddeus Kromelis, who went down with a late-game hamstring injury, is confident his teammates will respond well to the humbling defeat.

“That’s a well-seasoned team in Bronxville. They’re much more experienced than we are,” he noted. “We dealt with some injuries this week. We’re going to be back next week stronger than ever.”

Bronxville, off to a 2-0 start with a previous victory against Westlake, controlled the action at the line of scrimmage for most of the second half. Coach Patsy Manganelli was particularly pleased with his defense.

“I think our defense played outstanding,” he said. “Their backs are legit. We respected them and we planned for them.”

He said of Richardson, “He’s going to make a big play. He’s going to run hard and fast and physical. We just have to swarm to the ball on defense and good things will happen.”

If the Horsemen did not understand it before, they know now what it takes to be a playoff team. “I feel that loss is going to fuel us for the rest of the season,” said Kromelis, determined to end a postseason drought that has endured for more than a decade.