Sleepy Hollow Issues Open Call for Project Proposals
Published 2 hours ago
Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna
June 19, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo—

Village of Sleepy Hollow officials are seeking input from residents to help shape the future of the community.

Last week, the Village of Sleepy Hollow NY Forward launched a website announcing Open Call for Projects and Community Workshops to transform downtown Sleepy Hollow.

In December 2022, Sleepy Hollow was a winner of the first round of the State's New York Forward program and awarded $4.5 million for downtown revitalization projects. The program focuses on creating healthy, vibrant, walkable downtowns that catalyze sustainable economic development and accrue numerous economic, social, and environmental benefits to the locality, the region, and the state as a whole.

From June 15 to July 31, community members are invited to submit project proposals through the "Call for Projects online." Project forms are available at SleepyHollowNYF.com and in-person at the Village Clerk's office at 28 Beekman Ave. on the second floor.

The first of two community workshops are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the James F. Galgano Senior Center at 55 Elm St. These workshops invite the public to share their vision for the future of Sleepy Hollow's downtown. The second workshop is scheduled sometime in September.

"I encourage all the residents of Sleepy Hollow to visit sleepyhollowNYF.com and to attend a workshop," said Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna. "The $4.5 million granted by New York State to improve our downtown is being allocated through an open process that values the insights and ideas of our residents. Thanks to Governor Hochul for this opportunity and thanks, in advance, to our community for getting informed and involved."

Residents can learn more about the Open Call for Projects and Community Workshops, by visiting SleepyHollowNYF.com.