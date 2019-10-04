Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival Debuts October 10-13

Celebrating “outstanding genre cinema in the historic cradle of the American supernatural,” the first annual Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival (SHIFF) will happily haunt the rivertowns October 10-13. SHIFF comprises an expansive program of new films and screenplays in competition, premieres, cult classics, shorts and acclaimed documentaries.

Planned to coincide with bicentennial festivities commemorating the 200th anniversary of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” SHIFF will present films at Warner Library and Tarrytown Music Hall in addition to live stage performances – including Jeffrey Combs as Edgar Allan Poe in Nevermore, and a one-of-a-kind, hilarious reading of Plan 9 from Outer Space! with comedians Dana Gould, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Jean Grae.

Warner Library will host panel discussion events such as a free showing of Return to Oz with renowned composer David Shire. Master storyteller Jonathan Kruk will be on hand for a Q&A following his feature film telling of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” along with the film’s director, Andrea Sadler.

Other highlights include the 20th anniversary screening of Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow, 35th anniversary showing of The Neverending Story, 70th anniversary screening of Disney’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and 1935 classic The Bride of Frankenstein – with guest speakers.

Festival co-directors, Somers native Matt Verboy, Taylor White (both L.A-based) and White Plains-based Dale Cunningham, are excited to showcase its 70th anniversary in the very location that inspired “Legend” and Irving himself. “It’s history,” said Verboy. “It’s magic. We hope folks invite our fun and diverse roster of special screenings and live acts into their odyssey of incredible Hudson Valley Halloween experiences.”

SHIFF will celebrate Brian De Palma’s Phantom of the Paradise (featuring a Q&A with its producer and stars), present premieres of The Phantom of Winnipeg and Making Apes, and salute beloved TV/film legend Dark Shadows. (Two Dark Shadows feature films were shot in Sleepy Hollow and Lyndhurst.) Brandon Lee fans will not want to miss a special 25th anniversary showing of Lee’s fated final film, The Crow. Composer Harry Manfredini will partake in a Q&A honoring the 35th anniversary of Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.

For tickets and complete event schedule, visit: www.sleepyhollowfilmfest.com.