Sleepy Hollow Horsemen Win Again!

November 23, 2025

By Tom Pedulla–

One win away.

Sleepy Hollow is that close to playing for the ultimate football prize, the Class B state championship, after dispatching Saugerties 46-26 on Nov. 22 at Middletown High School in Middletown, N.Y.

With Saugerties intent on stopping record-setting running back Brayden Richardson, the Horsemen showed he is a star among stars in advancing to the state semifinals. Quarterback Jeremiah Bowen rose to the occasion by throwing for three touchdowns, running for another, and making two interceptions, one of which he turned into a pick six.

Gilbert Onwe, incredibly difficult to stop one-on-one, pulled in two of those touchdown passes from Bowen. Ben Meyer turned a slant pattern, which typically goes for modest yardage, into an explosive play when he broke a tackle and was gone for a long score.

Despite intense defensive scrutiny, Richardson still finished with two rushing touchdowns and more than 100 yards on the ground. And he got the outcome he yearned for.

“It wasn’t the most exciting game for me, but everybody really stepped up for their roles and we found ways to score on offense and defense,” he said, adding, “We’re just taking advantage of whatever the defense gives us.”

Sleepy Hollow will face an enormous challenge when it faces Glens Falls on Nov. 29 at Middletown High School at 3 p.m. Glens Falls was extremely impressive in walloping Ogdensburg Free Academy 40-14 in its regional playoff game and is battle tested after reaching the state semifinals last year. The state championships will be decided Dec. 5 and 6 at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome.

In winning their first Section 1 football championship since 1978, in improving to 11-1 with their ninth consecutive victory, the Horsemen have already reached unthinkable heights after last year’s 3-3 record. They want more.

“We’re one game away from playing in the dome,” said second-year coach Anthony Giuliano. “That’s really special and we want to take advantage of that.”

With each victory, Sleepy Hollow’s confidence is soaring. “We’ve been playing together since the third or fourth grade, so we have a lot of chemistry,” noted Bowen. “I think we have what it takes to win it all.”

And then there is Meyer: “We have the ability to go to the state championship and win that game.”

And Thomas Hudson: “Ever since Bronxville (a lopsided home loss), we’ve won nine straight. The majority of them were blowouts. We just have so much momentum right now.”

Hudson also is keenly aware that every step is a treacherous one at this level of the playoffs. “Right now, we’re going one week at a time. Right now we’re facing Glens Falls. We’ve got to get past them, then we’ll get to the state championship,” he said. “But right now it’s Glens Falls.”

Meyer credited Giuliano with helping the players handle a level of success that perhaps only those in the locker room thought possible. His advice, according to Meyer: “Keep it in the middle. Don’t get too confident and don’t get down on yourselves. That’s what we’ve been listening to.”

Andre Estevez, the Defensive Player of the Game against Saugerties, pointed to preparation as a critical element in continued success. “We’re preparing like crazy every week,” he said. “Everyone is on the film. Everyone is doing their part. Practices are fun and enjoyable. This is the first time ever Sleepy Hollow had this chance and we’re making the most of it.”

Excitement continues to build. “Just walking down the street, with anything Sleepy Hollow football, you’re getting recognized and at school there are posters and everything. It’s amazing,” Estevez said.

The Horsemen are one win away from a possible storybook finish to their magical season. So close and yet so far.