Sleepy Hollow Horsemen Now One Win Away

November 8, 2025

By Tom Pedulla–

Sleepy Hollow is one victory away from what was unthinkable for so long.

After a decade of fumbles and foibles, the Horsemen are one victory away from the Section 1 Class B title after ousting defending champion Ardsley 42-26 Friday night in a game that was not that close.

Brilliant running back Brayden Richardson, either dashing around tacklers or dragging them for tough yards, scored from 69, 5, 30 and 11 yards out. The visitors, in rolling to their ninth victory in 10 games, were not forced to punt until 9:10 remained in the game.,

A swarming defense produced one big “Hollow hit” after another while creating two key turnovers. Imposing tackle Abel Perez-Rosario recovered a fumble late in the third quarter before Gilbert Onwe made an acrobatic interception on the Panthers’ next possession.

Perhaps only the coaches and players thought this third-seeded team could be playing for the championship next Saturday at 3 p.m. at Mahopac High School against the winner of the Nov. 8 semifinal between top-seeded Westlake and Pearl River. This is a program, after all, that had not been to the post-season since 2016 and had not won a playoff game since 2014.

“It’s amazing, it really is, to have these kids experience this,” said second-year coach Anthony Giuliano. “One of the big things for us as a coaching staff is we want them to have a positive experience. A lot of that comes from winning and a lot of that comes from reaping the benefits of working really hard, and that’s what they’ve done.”

Richardson, for one, had to work his way back from knee and shoulder injuries that all but wiped out his sophomore and junior seasons. “It feels really good. We’re finally getting to prove who we are with this team, how talented we are,” he said. “After being doubted the whole season, we are showing who we are and what we came here to do, making a deep run in the playoffs and getting to the sectional championship.”

Senior captain Thaddeus Kromelis thought back to the anguish of last year, when the team suffered a brutal loss to Pelham in the regular-season finale to narrowly miss the playoffs. “To be 9-1 and last year being 3-3, it’s a huge step up,” he said, adding, “The effort is the main thing that’s brought change for us.”

Richardson embodied that effort. Even as Ardsley keyed on stopping him or at least slowing him down, he would not be denied. Against the battle-tested, talented Panthers, who were riding a five-game winning streak, he set the tone with a 69-yard touchdown scamper and Jack Martin’s kick provided a quick 7-0 advantage.

As impressive as Richardson’s explosiveness was, his ability to grind out tough yards was even more so. “It’s playoff football,” he said. “You never know what game could be your last. I was running every play as if it was my last.”

The Horsemen went 90 yards in nine plays on their second possession, culminating in an 18-yard scoring strike from quarterback Jeremiah Bowen to Onwe in the right side of the end zone en route to a 14-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

After Ardsley reduced its deficit to 14-6, Sleepy Hollow could not be stopped on its third possession. This 8-play, 59-yard march ended with another Richardson highlight. Seeing the middle jammed, he bounced outside to his left to score from 5 yards out.

The second-seeded Panthers, who finished 6-3, refused to go away quietly. They came within 21-12 only to have Richardson deal them a devastating blow with a 30-yard touchdown run on the final play of the opening half to forge a 28-12 margin “Way to be the man!” Giuliano shouted as Richardson trotted off the field. “Way to be the man!”

Sleepy Hollow stretched its margin to 42-12 through three quarters, leaving Ardsley senior quarterback Lucas Kaplan to tip his cap to a superior opponent. “I love my guys so much,” said Kaplan. “We did everything we could. Sometimes things just don’t go your way.”

He said of Sleepy Hollow’s multi-faceted attack, “They’re explosive. They’ve got players all over the field. You stop one guy and they’ve got someone else.”

While Richardson deserves the accolades he receives, this is the story of many young men who have come together in a way few outside the locker room thought possible.

“We know what we have in our room,” Giuliano said. “It’s not about what anyone else thinks. It’s about our group and what we believe we can do.”

The excitement could be felt on the sidelines and even in the packed stands at a road game where Sleepy Hollow enjoyed a loud following. “We’re like a family,” Bowen said. “I’m glad we’re coming together, playing together, always bringing each other up if something bad happens.”

Now, something great might happen.

Photos by Eoghan Glynn