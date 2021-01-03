Sleepy Hollow
Sleepy Hollow Honors Local Hero on His 100th Birthday  

Chick Galella was the center of attention in honor of his 100th birthday.
January 3, 2021

By Annabelle Allen—

Sleepy Hollow officials and residents gathered Saturday to salute World War II veteran Armando “Chick” Galella on his 100th birthday. The village celebrated Galella with a motorcade and the groundbreaking for a statue dedicated to Gold Star Mothers, the mothers of children who have died while serving the U.S military. Fireworks at night topped off their local hero’s milestone.

“We’re your biggest fans,” his grandchildren shouted during the motorcade.

“Looks like a million bucks at 100,” said one admirer, while another viewer remarked, “At 100 he won’t even take the elevator.”

Battalion Sergeant Major Armando “Chick” Galella was born in 1921 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1940. After training, he was assigned to the 443rd Signal Corps at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii, where at 20 years old he survived the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. More than 2,400 Americans died in the attack, including civilians, and another 1,000 people were injured. President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war on Japan the following day, launching the U.S into World War II.

Galella’s service to his country is equaled by his service to the local community. He has served as a village trustee and deputy mayor, fire commissioner, and as a member of Pocantico Hook and Ladder Company. He also served as the Grand Marshal for the Sleepy Hollow Columbus Day Parade in 2002 and the Sleepy Hollow St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2018.

“There are not many more World War II veterans around,” said Chick’s son, Michael Galella. “He’s always asked to go somewhere.”

Michael Galella has traveled around the country with his father visiting schools and working to honor U.S veterans. Most recently, Michael worked with his father to raise $70,000 to commission the life-size Gold Star Mothers statue. The sculpture recognizes and honors mothers who have lost a son or daughter in the service of the U.S. Armed Forces and is located at Horan’s Landing Park in Sleepy Hollow.

“He always amazes me with the things he has come up with to accomplish in his life, even at 100,” said Michael.

After the Sleepy Hollow police and fire departments lined up and saluted Galella on Saturday, Chick was escorted to the front seat of an open convertible to kick off his motorcade. His great-grandchildren gathered in the back and cheered for him, holding balloons that read, “It’s all about me! Happy birthday!” and signs with their Chick’s face pasted on them.

Galella took the time to wave to everyone and gave each person who approached him an earnest thank you and his famous smile.

 

 

