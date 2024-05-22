Support our Sponsors
Government & Politics
Sleepy Hollow News

Sleepy Hollow Honored for 150th Anniversary in Albany

May 21, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins commemorated the 150th anniversary of the Village of Sleepy Hollow Monday with a Senate Resolution in Albany.

Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna, Deputy Mayor Denise Scaglione, Village Administrator Anthony Giaccio, and Trustee Jim Husselbee were all in attendance to visit the State Capitol and be recognized by Stewart-Cousins.

“Sleepy Hollow is one of our most historic gems, and it’s one of the countless reasons New Yorkers can take pride in the history of our state. With its natural beauty, historical and cultural resources, and enduring historical legacy dating from the 1600s through to the founding of the village in 1874 and all the way to the present day, Sleepy Hollow is a charming, and spirited village that I am proud to represent in the State Senate,” Stewart-Cousins said. “Today, we celebrate 150 years of the Village of Sleepy Hollow and look to the future with hope for the next 150 years. It’s my privilege to commemorate this anniversary and extend congratulations to Sleepy Hollow on this auspicious occasion.”

The history of the Village of Sleepy Hollow dates back farther than its incorporation on May 20, 1874, with The Old Dutch Church, built by Frederick Philipse in 1685, recognized as one of the oldest churches in New York State still holding worship services. This national landmark is the setting for Washington Irving’s famous short story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” and General George Washington and his Continental Army rested at the church on July 2, 1781, on their way to meet the French Army in Dobbs Ferry.

“The Village of Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees, village administrator and I had a once in a lifetime opportunity to tour the Senate chamber and be recognized from the floor by Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins in celebration of Sleepy Hollow’s 150th Anniversary,” said Rutyna. “The senator eloquently celebrated our village’s history, and we were honored when she invited other senators to visit during our busy Halloween season. Throughout it all we were all amazed with how nice, inclusive, and gracious Stewart-Cousins and staff were with their time. Thank you for helping us celebrate the long and vibrant history of Sleepy Hollow during our 150th anniversary year.”

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

