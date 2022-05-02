Sleepy Hollow High’s Cast of Little Shop of Horrors Takes a Bow on a Big Stage

May 2, 2022

By Barrett Seaman--

To be back on a live stage for the first time after two years of pandemic deprivation was exciting enough for the Sleepy Hollow High School cast of the classic rock musical Little Shop of Horrors, but the four successful shows in front of friends and parents at the school’s theater was for these 16 students only a prelude to what will surely be a memory for a lifetime.

Four days after the curtain went down on the last show, Performing Arts Department chair Micah Sprague and the show’s director Natalie Arneson reconvened the cast on a Google Meet call to break the news that they were invited to attend the matinee performance by the professional cast of Little Shop at New York’s Westside Theater. At the end of that show, they were told, they would be invited up onstage to do their own performance of Skid Row, the iconic anthem that anchors the first act. It would be a chance to show a live Off-Broadway audience how it’s done at Sleepy Hollow High.

Advertisement





Isabelle (“Izzy”) Murphy, a Junior who had the lead female role as Audrey, had seen the Westside production before rehearsing the part and had picked up on actress Tammy Blanchard’s ability to convey Audrey’s chronic angst. Now she was going to toe the same lines as Tammy on the same stage. On hearing the news, she confesses, “I got all loopy.”

“This has been a dream for me,” says Isabelle. “I’ve been performing since third grade. This was my first musical--post COVID.”

“I haven’t been able to focus on school these past few days,” admitted Alex Louis, also a Junior and also a veteran of past productions, as well as a touring member with Broadway’s School of Rock. Alex played Seymour, Little Shop’s leading male role and was thrilled to learn that Conrad Ricamora, who plays Seymour at the Westside was going to introduce the Sleepy Hollow troupers to the stage on Sunday.

Questions swirled in Alex’s head: “What am I going to wear? How am I going to look? Are we going to meet the cast?” An ardent student of the theater, Alex knows actors the way high school baseball players know Major League batting averages. He couldn’t wait to meet Christian Borle who plays the evil dentist Orin Scrivello. “He’s an amazing actor, a huge inspiration for years. It’s going to be my first time seeing him live on Sunday.”











Little Shop 2022 Video

Watch this video on YouTube

Sleepy Hollow was not the only high school cast invited onstage this spring. This year marks the 40thanniversary of the first stage production of Little Shop of Horrors, based on the low budget 1960 movie of the same name about a down-on-his luck florist whose business revives after his assistant, Seymour, brings him a man-eating plant.

Composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman transformed Little Shop into a hit musical in 1982, taking it from Off-Off Broadway to Broadway and beyond, including a 1986 remake of the movie. The musical’s small cast (16) has made it a natural for community theaters and schools.

The show has been playing (off and on) at Manhattan’s Off-Broadway Westside Theater since 2019, but to mark the 40th anniversary, the producers decided to invite local schools that had staged it this spring to strut their stuff at the close of the regular show. Sleepy Hollow’s May 1 appearance would be followed on May 4 by Ossining High School’s cast. Each school was offered 30 complementary tickets so cast members’ families could join in the celebration.

The Sleepy Hollow actors went into the city with confidence as well as enthusiasm. They had nailed their four-run production at the high school—particularly the Saturday night performance. “The energy level was extremely high,” says Alex Louis. “The audience was cheering really loudly.”

A big reason was that the students were professionally coached. Director Natalie Arneson is an award-winning actor, singer and voiceover artist, as well as a director, with over 20 years of experience, including teaching. “Her students have been accepted at performing arts high schools and colleges, appeared in national television commercials and performed both off and on Broadway,” reads her Playbill-like program blurb. For Little Shop at Sleepy Hollow, Arneson recruited veteran choreographer Charlie Sutton, a dancer and director with almost two decades of Broadway experience and a line of credits that fill half a Playbill column.

As it turned out, it was Christian Borle who introduced the Sleepy Hollow actors—to a standing ovation. “We were in a moment of pure bliss,” said Izzy. Alex called the moment “a complete theater experience. We were nerding out.”

With a dozen parents leading the applause, the Sleepy Hollow players got a standing ovation—and a chance to meet some of the pros. Tammy Blanchard was of for the day, but Izzy got to schmooze with her understudy, Chelsea Turbin.

Before the performance, Alex Louis confessed that the prospect was “definitely scary” but still “cool for the professionals to know who we are and that we also can put on a good show.…In a sense we’re equals.”

For director Arneson, that’s more than a high schooler’s pipe dream. “I was really quite amazed at the level of talent here,” she says. “It’s pretty common to have two or three great singers and then a lot of good singers. But within this small group, there are an astonishing number of great voices.” For at least some of Sleepy Hollow’s Little Shop cast, there may really be a future in show biz.