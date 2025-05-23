Support our Sponsors
Sleepy Hollow High Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

May 23, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Sleepy Hollow High School has named Abby Bartolacci as the valedictorian and Ayaka Utsuami as the salutatorian of the graduating class of 2025.

“We are so proud of Abby and Ayaka and all that they both have achieved both as students and as school citizens. Their hard work, dedication, and excellence have set an outstanding example for our entire school community,” said Sleepy Hollow High School Principal Dr. Deborah Brand. “We applaud them and look forward to all they will achieve in the future.”

“It’s truly inspiring to see these young individuals showcase such a remarkable range of talents,” said Dr. Raymond Sanchez, Superintendent of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. “They are a powerful reminder that hard work and dedication can lead to a bright and successful future.”

Bartolacci and Utsuami are active members of the school band and dedicated participants in the Science Research program.

Bartolacci is headed to Colby College in Maine, where she plans to major in neuroscience and is also considering a concentration in computational biology. Her drive to understand the brain and its complexities is matched by her excitement for interdisciplinary exploration.

“I’m a swimmer and I’ll be swimming in college. I have been swimming on a competitive team since I was seven,” she said.

Utsuami will be attending Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. While she’s currently leaning toward a major in materials science and engineering, she’s eager to explore different fields and discover where her interests and talents will take her.

“I have always loved science and the Science Research program helped me realize what I want to pursue in college. One of the reasons I chose Johns Hopkins University is because it has some of the strongest research lab funding in the country,” she said.

As they prepare for the next chapter, they both reflected on their time in the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns.

“I think that growing up in Tarrytown, it’s a great place to live and there are so many opportunities in the district for us to take advantage of,” Bartolacci said. “I think it’s going to be sad to leave but we are ready to go and explore. We are going to miss the people in Tarrytown.”

“The community here is very supportive, especially in Sleepy Hollow High School. Everyone is open to helping each other out,” Utsuami added.

 

