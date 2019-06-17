Sleepy Hollow High Students Receive Scholarships From The Rotary Club

Ten Sleepy Hollow High School students have been honored with scholarships by the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns for “standing out among others and representing the ideals of the Rotary organization.”

Each student was recognized with a certificate during the Academic Award presentations and attended a special luncheon June 12th hosted by the Rotary Club at J.P. Doyle’s.

Rotary Club President Laura Murray-Faggella noted there was an abundance of applications submitted this year for the annual competition. “These students shine above others. We are very proud of them and we look forward to hearing what they will do in the future,” she stated.

The Frederick M. Breitbarth Memorial Scholarship went to seniors Taylor Burnett, Julia Friedman, Anna Lazin and Maya Milstein. Juniors who will receive the scholarship next year are Devin Batheja, Sarah Lamb, Ella McGovern. The scholarship recognizes students for their scholarship, participation and service in school and community activities expressed by the Rotary’s mission of Service Above Self.

The Dave Bridges Rotary Arts Award recipient was Amber Martinez for valuing and demonstrating an interest and aptitude in the arts and seeing a project from beginning to completion.

The William Burnette Scholarships were received by Sebastian Campuzano and Dennis Feran who have demonstrated a marked improvement in their grades, performance and attitude from freshman to senior year.

Rotary Scholarship Committee Members review the applications to select winners. Various sponsors provide donations to finance the scholarships.

Upon graduating from SHHS, the students will be attending a variety of colleges and universities: SUNY Polytechnic, SUNY Albany, University of Wisconsin-Madison, SUNY Cortland, College of the Holy Cross, New York University and the University of Virginia.