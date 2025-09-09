Support our Sponsors
  • Dutchess County Fair
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst - Fall 2025 - Tarrytown, NY
Community News

Sleepy Hollow High Students Join National Walkout To Protest Gun Violence

• Bookmarks: 6

As many as 150 students joined gun violence "walkout" at Sleepy Hollow High School
September 9, 2025

The movement against gun violence in schools was rudely re-awakened on August 27th with the death by gun of two children and wounding of 21 others at the Annunciation Church School in Minneapolis. Within days, word began to spread via Instagram that students across the country were gearing up to respond. “Gun violence is something that impacts us as students,” said Sleepy Hollow High School junior Dylan Smith.”

When his classmate Jake Saltzman learned through Instagram that “Students Demand Action,” the school-based branch of Every Town for Gun Safety, was calling for a nationwide school “walkout” at noon on September 5th, he rallied Smith and other concerned friends at Sleepy Hollow High School to join in.

On September 2nd, students took their proposal to join in the walkout to School Principal Dr. Deborah Brand. Brand gave them “a yellow light,” pending approval by District Superintendent Dr. Ray Sanchez, who approved it the next day—provided no posters were hung on school grounds (so as not to portray the school as a political platform), provided no outside media were invited (so as to keep outside adults off campus) and provided that no cell phones were used to take photos of the event(so as to comply with the new school day cell phone ban. Photos were taken by traditional cameras.).

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • New townhouses in Sleepy Hollow
Rally speakers from left to right: Dylan Smith, Vera Freeman, Jake Saltzman, and Marisol Staley

The plan was to have students walk out of school right at noon and assemble on the football field. “We thought we would reach 50 kids,” says Smith, an Eagle Scout. We got triple that.” The crowd that gathered on the field at that Friday lunch hour was estimated between 120 and 150. Before heading back to afternoon classes, they head from each of the four organizers: Smith, Vera Freeman, Jake Saltzman and Marisol Staley, whose mother, Effie Phillips-Staley, is vying to be the Democratic candidate for Congress in New York’s 17th District, currently held by Republican Mike Lawler.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Sustainable Westchester - Clean Energy - Westchester Power
Sleepy Hollow High Students Join National Walkout To Protest Gun Violence

Sleepy Hollow High Students Join National Walkout To Protest Gun Violence

September 9, 2025
The movement against gun violence in schools was rudely re-awakened on August 27th with the death by gun of two...
Read More
Back To School: A Hudson Indy Series Starts Now

Back To School: A Hudson Indy Series Starts Now

September 9, 2025
With students across the rivertowns now back in school, The Hudson Independent is launching a series of stories about the...
Read More
The Bell-To-Bell School Cell Phone Ban Is Here. How’s It Going?

The Bell-To-Bell School Cell Phone Ban Is Here. How’s It Going?

September 9, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- When Governor Hochul signed the statewide ban on use of cell phones in public schools last June,...
Read More
Sinkhole Causes Parkway Closure in Hastings

Sinkhole Causes Parkway Closure in Hastings

September 8, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A portion of the Saw Mill Parkway in Hastings-on-Hudson was closed Sunday evening when a large sinkhole...
Read More
Death by Selfie

Death by Selfie

September 8, 2025
DEATH BY SELFIE: The falls of Kaaterskill By Krista Madsen Ascending the steep stairs along the Kaaterskill waterfall with an infant in...
Read More
Multi-Chamber Mixer Held in Dobbs Ferry

Multi-Chamber Mixer Held in Dobbs Ferry

September 6, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- More than 200 guests gathered at HudCo in Dobbs Ferry last month for Big Ideas and Little...
Read More
Alien Upgrade

Alien Upgrade

September 3, 2025
ALIEN UPGRADE: Beam up your homemakers! By Krista Madsen I’m a homemaker, and I don’t mean a housewife (I was terrible at...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Earns Westchester Sports Hall of Fame Honor

Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Earns Westchester Sports Hall of Fame Honor

September 1, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- She is an Olympic gold medalist and one of the top players in the National Women’s Soccer...
Read More
On the Face of Things

On the Face of Things

September 1, 2025
ON THE FACE OF THINGS: Life is a pattern and the pattern creeps By Krista Madsen I see dead people. But it’s...
Read More
A Trove of Kingsland Treasure Returns To Sleepy Hollow

A Trove of Kingsland Treasure Returns To Sleepy Hollow

August 31, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- On August 27, thanks to a chance encounter, the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown acquired...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
53 views
bookmark icon