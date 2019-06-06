Sleepy Hollow High Senior Luca Brown a Renaissance Man

by Julia Ann Friedman –

Luca Brown is a Renaissance man. From sports to music to the classroom, he does it all — and very well. An avid soccer player since the age of 12, Brown has played on the JV and varsity soccer teams during high school, and he led the varsity soccer team as a co-captain. He has also been singing in the chorus for years and has performed in every high school play/musical. Last year, Brown had a leading role in the fall drama, Done to Death; and this spring, he played Barnaby in the musical Hello Dolly!, which lead to his nomination for a Metro Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Brown has always been recognized on the High Honor Roll, was named a National Merit Scholar in recognition for an outstanding PSAT score, and was named an AP Scholar in recognition of his high AP scores. He was also named the Homecoming King for the Class of 2019 — nominated by teachers and staff who recognized his talents and charming personality.

Throughout his life, Brown has also expressed a great interest in art and architecture. Last summer, he had an internship at an architecture firm in Germany, and he decided to study architecture in college. He would like to combine this study with the study of engineering.

Next fall, Brown will be attending Washington University in St. Louis. He will also continue to spend time in Europe, as he has throughout his life. He is a dual citizen of the United States and Germany and has lived in both places.

“What I will miss the most about our class is the diversity and variety of people, which I got to experience somewhat by doing different types of extracurriculars, but I wish I could have done more because there are so many different facets of our school and grade,” Brown said.

Although Brown’s presence will be missed greatly in all of his various involvements, we cannot wait to see all of the great things that he will accomplish next year! Congratulations to Luca Brown and to the Class of 2019.