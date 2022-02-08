Our SchoolsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Sleepy Hollow High Senior Chosen for Stewart-Cousins’ Youth Advisory Council Published 38 seconds ago38s ago Jickinson Louis February 8, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo– Sleepy Hollow High School Senior Jickinson Louis has been selected to be part of State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins’ Youth Advisory Council. Students were selected based on the affinity they have in being involved in their local governments. They were also selected based on their leadership, community service and public speaking skills.Advertisement “Being selected as a Youth Advisor for NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins’ Youth Advisory Council (YAC) feels incredibly rewarding!” Louis stated. “I have always been involved in activities related to activism and policy reform in my community so it’s great to see how my hard work has paid off. At YAC, I aspire to foster connections that will allow me to gain insight into how our political process works!” Louis resides in Tarrytown. His interests are criminal justice reform, fair housing and environmental justice. Share the News!Advertisement Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Sleepy Hollow High Senior Chosen for Stewart-Cousins’ Youth Advisory Council February 8, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- Sleepy Hollow High School Senior Jickinson Louis has been selected to be part of State Senate Majority... Read More Business News Community News HOW IS YOUR CREDIT? February 7, 2022 By Chip Wagner-- Last of a three-part series on financial literacy. My first credit experience was a disappointment. I... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow’s Rockin’ Village Administrator February 6, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— By day, he’s in his office on the second floor of Sleepy Hollow’s Village Hall, where, according... Read More Uncategorized New York’s Redistricting Maps Are Drawn, But The Fight Isn’t Over February 5, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- As it turns out, the lofty goal of a smooth bipartisan agreement on where New York’s lines... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Community News Dobbs Ferry News Uncategorized Dobbs Ferry’s LOOK Dine-In Cinema To Celebrate Ribbon-Cutting Opening February 10 February 4, 2022 LOOK Dine-In Cinemas has announced that its new Dobbs Ferry location will officially open with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday,... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events My Family’s Experience of Being Game Show Contestants (Tune In This Thursday) February 2, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- Among the big TV game shows (Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, The Price is Right) that have entertained... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Despite Pandemic, Rivertown Runners Raise $60,000 for Sleepy Hollow Charities—Again February 2, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— It’s become something of an annual ritual in which representatives of the Rivertown Runners show up at... Read More Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington Eighth-graders Named Finalists in New York Times Personal Narrative Contest February 1, 2022 Eighth-graders Tess Brady and Luke Calabrese of Irvington Middle School were among just 154 round-four finalists in The New York... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Fifteenth Consecutive Duck Derby + Family YMCA ‘s Healthy Kids Day Scheduled for April 30th January 30, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- The combined events this coming spring will mark the 15th consecutive year in which the Rotary Club... Read More Environmental News Our Schools Electric School Buses To Roll Out For Westchester: Online Forum January 29, 2022 Westchester County Executive George Latimer, the County’s Office of Energy and Sustainability and the Westchester chapters of Mothers Out Front... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint