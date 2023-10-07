Sleepy Hollow High School Named to AP Honor Roll

October 7, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Sleepy Hollow High School has been recognized by the national College Board for its Advanced Placement Program (AP).

The high school earned a “Gold” distinction on the AP School Honor Roll, which showcases schools whose AP programs are producing results for students. Schools are judged annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

“AP represents an opportunity for students to stand out to colleges, earn college credit and placement, and potentially boost their grade point averages,” said Trevor Packer, head of the AP program. “The schools have shown that they can expand access to these college-level courses and still drive high performance – they represent the best of our AP program.”

According to the College Board, in 2021-2022, Sleepy Hollow had 70 percent of its seniors take at least one AP exam, while 13 percent took five or more AP exams. Of those seniors, 56 percent scored a three or higher on at least one AP test.

Overall, Sleepy Hollow offered 19 AP courses.

“We relish the fact that so many of our students take advantage of them,” said Dr. Deborah Brand, Principal at Sleepy Hollow High School. “Our goal has been to ensure our students get rich and challenging experiences while in high school, and this recognition validates the good work our faculty and students are doing.”

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Raymond Sanchez said the high school has also earned the Access Award, honoring schools that demonstrate a clear and effective commitment to equitable access to advanced coursework. Schools earn the additional award if the percentage of AP Exam takers who are underrepresented minority and/or low-income students mirrors the school’s overall student demographics.

According to U.S. News and World Report data, Sleepy Hollow High School has a graduation rate of 92 percent. The total minority enrollment is 71 percent, and 53 percent of students are economically disadvantaged.