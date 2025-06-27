Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2025 Graduates

June 26, 2025

The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2025 received its diplomas last week on the football field.

The following is a complete list of graduates:

Last First Middle Suffix Abreu Hernandez Angel Gabriel Aguas Jheero Aguilera Jake Christian Heleno Aizeki-Nevins Amina Brianna Almonte Carlos D. Almonte Randy Alvarado Cabrera Carlos Ismael Anderson Daniel James Andino Abril D. Andrade Christopher Arevalo Brandon Andres Aridas Emily Arpi Aaron James Arrevillaga Gonzalez Williams Oswaldo Ayavaca Danny Ricky Barron Ophelia N. Bartolacci Abigail June Barzallo Encalada Karla Abigail Batista Gianna Bermeo Bryan Steve Berrezueta Emma Betancourt Pozo Eduardo Emilio Black Lucy Blalock-Jimenez Tony Ascencion Bloom Brenna Roxie Briones Mosquera Noemi Iveth Cabrera Arianna Cabrera Melany Frances Camacho Camacho Liz Lorena Carela Molina Daniel Alexander Cartuche Pilaguano Maria Jose Castro Gabriela Cesarano Christopher James Cesarano Joseph Chacha Jasson Steven Chapa Jason Nicholas Charles Gabrielle Chimbo Anthony

Last First Middle Suffix Chimbo Denny Chimbo Michael Chun Christian Ciccotelli Benicio Peter Ciccotelli Cirocco Jason Civarelli Sofia Rose Colon Garcia Fabiola Marie Contreras Kamile Cordova Maldonado Aracely Damaris Cruz Jimenez Carolyn Isabel Dauer III John Lloyd DeNardo Brayden Doherty Bridget Elise Dominguez Franklyn Doorley Anna Z. Drake Maxim Duque Maily Damaris Eaddy Gabriella Scarlett Espinoza Mariely Patricia Federici Giuliano R. Fernandez Johnny S. Fernandez Almonte Jostyn Rafael Figueroa-Contreras Jocelyn Alina Fox Ellie M. Francisco Allison Fuller Katherine E. Galloway Madeleine Georgina Garay Heidy Garcia Dayanara Garcia Kevin Brian Geoghegan Liam Gil De Oliveira Christopher Alexander Gosset Rebecca Lily Gualan Tene Leidy Nathaly Guallpa Bridget Evelyn Gutama Lojano Jilmar Hernan Guzman Vasquez Samuel Hargreaves Dexter Martin

Last First Middle Suffix Hawkins Xiomelys Hilario Camila Hilario Dominguez Daury Rafael Hille Grant Thomas Ibouzir Elias James Jarama Tacuri Ashley Vanessa Jimenez Olivares Emily Mercedes Jukic Jayden George Kezur Ruby Brady Lagares Jaelyn Mia Laing Colm Theodore Largess Justin A. Levey Asher Raphael Levine Jackson Mathew Loffredo Juliet Rose Loja Jara Milton Daniel Lojano Michaelangelo Lopez Amber Vanessa Lopez Caleb James Lopez Guzman Danarsy Mercedes Lopez-Hilario Christy Lopez-Parnetti Bianca Esther Lora Rodriguez Loraine Louis Prosny Presner Lozada Alexander Giovanny Luciano Annabella Marie Lupercio Franklin Mahood Edward Gill Malave Christopher Paul Marciano Sasha Marcus-Kanesaka Mika Marte Hidalgo Yoel Alejandro Martinez Eddany Marvin Juliana Matthews Jadzia Andru McConneughey Bryce Antonio McGee James Conte McGuigan Kayla G.

Last First Middle Suffix McNally Andrew R. McVey Penelope Elizabeth Medina Johanna Mejia Alameda Leonardo Rafael Mejia Ayala Melanie L. Mendez Justin Mendez Maya Michelle Mentis Anastasia Jacqueline Monegro Aaliyah Danielle Morabito Georgine Moya Annayah Kailen Murphy Zoey Naulaguari Joel Adrian Negron Jonathan Omar Nelson Evelyn Rose Newland Quincy Paul Nieves William Anibal O’Hanlon Meghan Grace Ordonez Zhispon Jennifer Daniela Orellana Casasola Karla Mishel Orellana Mendez Nickolas Matthew Orellana Zoria Justin Sebastian Ortega Bruce David Ortiz Brianna Eliza Ortiz Lisbeth Otavalo Gomez Amanda Chennel Pacheco Abigail Valerie Pacheco Marlon Brandon Pacheco Gonzalez Josselyn Estela Padilla Cespedes Nathalie Pando Loja Paola Valentina Patino Johanssel Adriano Patsch Dylan Maxwell Paulino Gabriel Paulino Rivas Breyannah Amerie Paz Echo Pearce James Edward Pena Mercedes Yaberlin

Last First Middle Suffix Perez Guadalupe Brianny M. Perkins Isabella Renee Pilamunga Cayambe Alex Alexander Pilamunga Cayambe Gabriela De Los Angeles Piña Montes De Oca Estefany Poll Mitchell Gibson Pucha Dayana Julisa Quituisaca Quituisaca Angel Fabian Quituisaca Tataje Brandon Quizhpi Vazquez Christopher G. Ramirez Olivia Paulina Ramirez Pichardo Bricelys Ramos Saisha Dainnes Richardson Ashley K. Riera Quinde Johnny Alexander Rodriguez Aldo Rodriguez Giancarlo Eduardo Rodriguez Jahairi Antonia Rodriguez Krystal Juliana Rodriguez Loreanna Marie Rodriguez Rosiris Rodriguez Wilfre Jose Rodriguez Zoheila Musnicki Rodriguez Rodriguez Cristaly Valentina Rodriguez Sanchez Eliana Rojas Daniela Rojas Picon Edwin Daniel Rosa Hernandez Dariel Jose Rosen Jordan Rubin Roselyn Russell Andrew Saico Paccha Jefferson Giovanni Saltzman Sophie Piper Sanchez Stephanie Karina Sanchez Villa Jennifer Karina Sandoval Jonathan Joseph Santocki Erika Nicolle Santocki Jocelin Max

Last First Middle Suffix Saquipay Zhagui Ashley Alexandra Sasaguay Aguilar Cynthia Nicole Shapiro Francesca Lillian Shepherd Iana Haile Siegel Clio Maya Silva Kimberly Paz Staley Owen Martinez Henry Sucuzhanay Cristopher Sullivan Albert John Suqui Siguencia Yadira Maribel Taub Aaron Emanuel Taveras Ana Silvia Tejada Alexander Tejada Camacho Vielka Amelia Tinoco Solis Alexander Damian Torres Natalia Torres Bikkal-Muratti Jonathan David Torres Cintrón Dazling Urbina Rey Francis Utsumi Ayaka Vega Franmarcos Veras Orozco Elina Vizcaino Dakota Karina Hope Wade Deonta Kashawn Troy Wang Nicholas A. Ward Catherine Campbell Weidner Luke Lambert Hewett Yan Juanelle O. Yari Suin Kailey Yeung Jonathan Caiyu Yox Owen Zhumi-Aguaiza Tommy Zuniga Hugo