Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2025 Graduates

June 26, 2025
The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2025 received its diplomas last week on the football field.
The following is a complete list of graduates:
|Last
|First
|Middle
|Suffix
|Abreu Hernandez
|Angel
|Gabriel
|Aguas
|Jheero
|Aguilera
|Jake
|Christian Heleno
|Aizeki-Nevins
|Amina
|Brianna
|Almonte
|Carlos
|D.
|Almonte
|Randy
|Alvarado Cabrera
|Carlos
|Ismael
|Anderson
|Daniel
|James
|Andino
|Abril
|D.
|Andrade
|Christopher
|Arevalo
|Brandon
|Andres
|Aridas
|Emily
|Arpi
|Aaron
|James
|Arrevillaga Gonzalez
|Williams
|Oswaldo
|Ayavaca
|Danny
|Ricky
|Barron
|Ophelia
|N.
|Bartolacci
|Abigail
|June
|Barzallo Encalada
|Karla
|Abigail
|Batista
|Gianna
|Bermeo
|Bryan
|Steve
|Berrezueta
|Emma
|Betancourt Pozo
|Eduardo
|Emilio
|Black
|Lucy
|Blalock-Jimenez
|Tony
|Ascencion
|Bloom
|Brenna
|Roxie
|Briones Mosquera
|Noemi
|Iveth
|Cabrera
|Arianna
|Cabrera
|Melany
|Frances
|Camacho Camacho
|Liz
|Lorena
|Carela Molina
|Daniel
|Alexander
|Cartuche Pilaguano
|Maria Jose
|Castro
|Gabriela
|Cesarano
|Christopher
|James
|Cesarano
|Joseph
|Chacha
|Jasson
|Steven
|Chapa
|Jason
|Nicholas
|Charles
|Gabrielle
|Chimbo
|Anthony
|Chimbo
|Denny
|Chimbo
|Michael
|Chun
|Christian
|Ciccotelli
|Benicio
|Peter
|Ciccotelli
|Cirocco
|Jason
|Civarelli
|Sofia
|Rose
|Colon Garcia
|Fabiola
|Marie
|Contreras
|Kamile
|Cordova Maldonado
|Aracely
|Damaris
|Cruz Jimenez
|Carolyn
|Isabel
|Dauer III
|John
|Lloyd
|DeNardo
|Brayden
|Doherty
|Bridget
|Elise
|Dominguez
|Franklyn
|Doorley
|Anna
|Z.
|Drake
|Maxim
|Duque
|Maily
|Damaris
|Eaddy
|Gabriella
|Scarlett
|Espinoza
|Mariely
|Patricia
|Federici
|Giuliano
|R.
|Fernandez
|Johnny
|S.
|Fernandez Almonte
|Jostyn
|Rafael
|Figueroa-Contreras
|Jocelyn
|Alina
|Fox
|Ellie
|M.
|Francisco
|Allison
|Fuller
|Katherine
|E.
|Galloway
|Madeleine
|Georgina
|Garay
|Heidy
|Garcia
|Dayanara
|Garcia
|Kevin
|Brian
|Geoghegan
|Liam
|Gil De Oliveira
|Christopher
|Alexander
|Gosset
|Rebecca
|Lily
|Gualan Tene
|Leidy
|Nathaly
|Guallpa
|Bridget
|Evelyn
|Gutama Lojano
|Jilmar
|Hernan
|Guzman Vasquez
|Samuel
|Hargreaves
|Dexter
|Martin
|Hawkins
|Xiomelys
|Hilario
|Camila
|Hilario Dominguez
|Daury
|Rafael
|Hille
|Grant
|Thomas
|Ibouzir
|Elias
|James
|Jarama Tacuri
|Ashley
|Vanessa
|Jimenez Olivares
|Emily
|Mercedes
|Jukic
|Jayden
|George
|Kezur
|Ruby
|Brady
|Lagares
|Jaelyn
|Mia
|Laing
|Colm
|Theodore
|Largess
|Justin
|A.
|Levey
|Asher
|Raphael
|Levine
|Jackson
|Mathew
|Loffredo
|Juliet
|Rose
|Loja Jara
|Milton
|Daniel
|Lojano
|Michaelangelo
|Lopez
|Amber
|Vanessa
|Lopez
|Caleb
|James
|Lopez Guzman
|Danarsy
|Mercedes
|Lopez-Hilario
|Christy
|Lopez-Parnetti
|Bianca
|Esther
|Lora Rodriguez
|Loraine
|Louis
|Prosny
|Presner
|Lozada
|Alexander
|Giovanny
|Luciano
|Annabella
|Marie
|Lupercio
|Franklin
|Mahood
|Edward
|Gill
|Malave
|Christopher
|Paul
|Marciano
|Sasha
|Marcus-Kanesaka
|Mika
|Marte Hidalgo
|Yoel
|Alejandro
|Martinez
|Eddany
|Marvin
|Juliana
|Matthews
|Jadzia
|Andru
|McConneughey
|Bryce
|Antonio
|McGee
|James
|Conte
|McGuigan
|Kayla
|G.
|McNally
|Andrew
|R.
|McVey
|Penelope
|Elizabeth
|Medina
|Johanna
|Mejia Alameda
|Leonardo
|Rafael
|Mejia Ayala
|Melanie
|L.
|Mendez
|Justin
|Mendez
|Maya
|Michelle
|Mentis
|Anastasia
|Jacqueline
|Monegro
|Aaliyah
|Danielle
|Morabito
|Georgine
|Moya
|Annayah
|Kailen
|Murphy
|Zoey
|Naulaguari
|Joel
|Adrian
|Negron
|Jonathan
|Omar
|Nelson
|Evelyn
|Rose
|Newland
|Quincy
|Paul
|Nieves
|William
|Anibal
|O’Hanlon
|Meghan
|Grace
|Ordonez Zhispon
|Jennifer
|Daniela
|Orellana Casasola
|Karla
|Mishel
|Orellana Mendez
|Nickolas
|Matthew
|Orellana Zoria
|Justin
|Sebastian
|Ortega
|Bruce
|David
|Ortiz
|Brianna
|Eliza
|Ortiz
|Lisbeth
|Otavalo Gomez
|Amanda
|Chennel
|Pacheco
|Abigail
|Valerie
|Pacheco
|Marlon
|Brandon
|Pacheco Gonzalez
|Josselyn
|Estela
|Padilla Cespedes
|Nathalie
|Pando Loja
|Paola
|Valentina
|Patino
|Johanssel
|Adriano
|Patsch
|Dylan
|Maxwell
|Paulino
|Gabriel
|Paulino Rivas
|Breyannah
|Amerie
|Paz
|Echo
|Pearce
|James
|Edward
|Pena Mercedes
|Yaberlin
|Perez Guadalupe
|Brianny
|M.
|Perkins
|Isabella
|Renee
|Pilamunga Cayambe
|Alex
|Alexander
|Pilamunga Cayambe
|Gabriela
|De Los Angeles
|Piña Montes De Oca
|Estefany
|Poll
|Mitchell
|Gibson
|Pucha
|Dayana
|Julisa
|Quituisaca Quituisaca
|Angel
|Fabian
|Quituisaca Tataje
|Brandon
|Quizhpi Vazquez
|Christopher
|G.
|Ramirez
|Olivia
|Paulina
|Ramirez Pichardo
|Bricelys
|Ramos
|Saisha
|Dainnes
|Richardson
|Ashley
|K.
|Riera Quinde
|Johnny
|Alexander
|Rodriguez
|Aldo
|Rodriguez
|Giancarlo
|Eduardo
|Rodriguez
|Jahairi
|Antonia
|Rodriguez
|Krystal
|Juliana
|Rodriguez
|Loreanna
|Marie
|Rodriguez
|Rosiris
|Rodriguez
|Wilfre
|Jose
|Rodriguez
|Zoheila
|Musnicki
|Rodriguez Rodriguez
|Cristaly
|Valentina
|Rodriguez Sanchez
|Eliana
|Rojas
|Daniela
|Rojas Picon
|Edwin
|Daniel
|Rosa Hernandez
|Dariel
|Jose
|Rosen
|Jordan
|Rubin
|Roselyn
|Russell
|Andrew
|Saico Paccha
|Jefferson
|Giovanni
|Saltzman
|Sophie
|Piper
|Sanchez
|Stephanie
|Karina
|Sanchez Villa
|Jennifer
|Karina
|Sandoval
|Jonathan
|Joseph
|Santocki
|Erika
|Nicolle
|Santocki
|Jocelin
|Max
|Saquipay Zhagui
|Ashley
|Alexandra
|Sasaguay Aguilar
|Cynthia
|Nicole
|Shapiro
|Francesca
|Lillian
|Shepherd
|Iana
|Haile
|Siegel
|Clio
|Maya
|Silva
|Kimberly
|Paz
|Staley
|Owen
|Martinez Henry
|Sucuzhanay
|Cristopher
|Sullivan
|Albert
|John
|Suqui Siguencia
|Yadira
|Maribel
|Taub
|Aaron
|Emanuel
|Taveras
|Ana
|Silvia
|Tejada
|Alexander
|Tejada Camacho
|Vielka
|Amelia
|Tinoco Solis
|Alexander
|Damian
|Torres
|Natalia
|Torres Bikkal-Muratti
|Jonathan
|David
|Torres Cintrón
|Dazling
|Urbina
|Rey
|Francis
|Utsumi
|Ayaka
|Vega
|Franmarcos
|Veras Orozco
|Elina
|Vizcaino
|Dakota
|Karina Hope
|Wade
|Deonta
|Kashawn Troy
|Wang
|Nicholas
|A.
|Ward
|Catherine
|Campbell
|Weidner
|Luke
|Lambert Hewett
|Yan
|Juanelle
|O.
|Yari Suin
|Kailey
|Yeung
|Jonathan
|Caiyu
|Yox
|Owen
|Zhumi-Aguaiza
|Tommy
|Zuniga
|Hugo
