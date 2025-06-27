Support our Sponsors
Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2025 Graduates

June 26, 2025

The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2025 received its diplomas last week on the football field.

The following is a complete list of graduates:

Last First Middle Suffix
Abreu Hernandez Angel Gabriel
Aguas Jheero
Aguilera Jake Christian Heleno
Aizeki-Nevins Amina Brianna
Almonte Carlos D.
Almonte Randy
Alvarado Cabrera Carlos Ismael
Anderson Daniel James
Andino Abril D.
Andrade Christopher
Arevalo Brandon Andres
Aridas Emily
Arpi Aaron James
Arrevillaga Gonzalez Williams Oswaldo
Ayavaca Danny Ricky
Barron Ophelia N.
Bartolacci Abigail June
Barzallo Encalada Karla Abigail
Batista Gianna
Bermeo Bryan Steve
Berrezueta Emma
Betancourt Pozo Eduardo Emilio
Black Lucy
Blalock-Jimenez Tony Ascencion
Bloom Brenna Roxie
Briones Mosquera Noemi Iveth
Cabrera Arianna
Cabrera Melany Frances
Camacho Camacho Liz Lorena
Carela Molina Daniel Alexander
Cartuche Pilaguano Maria Jose
Castro Gabriela
Cesarano Christopher James
Cesarano Joseph
Chacha Jasson Steven
Chapa Jason Nicholas
Charles Gabrielle
Chimbo Anthony

 

 

Last First Middle Suffix
Chimbo Denny
Chimbo Michael
Chun Christian
Ciccotelli Benicio Peter
Ciccotelli Cirocco Jason
Civarelli Sofia Rose
Colon Garcia Fabiola Marie
Contreras Kamile
Cordova Maldonado Aracely Damaris
Cruz Jimenez Carolyn Isabel
Dauer III John Lloyd
DeNardo Brayden
Doherty Bridget Elise
Dominguez Franklyn
Doorley Anna Z.
Drake Maxim
Duque Maily Damaris
Eaddy Gabriella Scarlett
Espinoza Mariely Patricia
Federici Giuliano R.
Fernandez Johnny S.
Fernandez Almonte Jostyn Rafael
Figueroa-Contreras Jocelyn Alina
Fox Ellie M.
Francisco Allison
Fuller Katherine E.
Galloway Madeleine Georgina
Garay Heidy
Garcia Dayanara
Garcia Kevin Brian
Geoghegan Liam
Gil De Oliveira Christopher Alexander
Gosset Rebecca Lily
Gualan Tene Leidy Nathaly
Guallpa Bridget Evelyn
Gutama Lojano Jilmar Hernan
Guzman Vasquez Samuel
Hargreaves Dexter Martin

 

 

Last First Middle Suffix
Hawkins Xiomelys
Hilario Camila
Hilario Dominguez Daury Rafael
Hille Grant Thomas
Ibouzir Elias James
Jarama Tacuri Ashley Vanessa
Jimenez Olivares Emily Mercedes
Jukic Jayden George
Kezur Ruby Brady
Lagares Jaelyn Mia
Laing Colm Theodore
Largess Justin A.
Levey Asher Raphael
Levine Jackson Mathew
Loffredo Juliet Rose
Loja Jara Milton Daniel
Lojano Michaelangelo
Lopez Amber Vanessa
Lopez Caleb James
Lopez Guzman Danarsy Mercedes
Lopez-Hilario Christy
Lopez-Parnetti Bianca Esther
Lora Rodriguez Loraine
Louis Prosny Presner
Lozada Alexander Giovanny
Luciano Annabella Marie
Lupercio Franklin
Mahood Edward Gill
Malave Christopher Paul
Marciano Sasha
Marcus-Kanesaka Mika
Marte Hidalgo Yoel Alejandro
Martinez Eddany
Marvin Juliana
Matthews Jadzia Andru
McConneughey Bryce Antonio
McGee James Conte
McGuigan Kayla G.

 

 

Last First Middle Suffix
McNally Andrew R.
McVey Penelope Elizabeth
Medina Johanna
Mejia Alameda Leonardo Rafael
Mejia Ayala Melanie L.
Mendez Justin
Mendez Maya Michelle
Mentis Anastasia Jacqueline
Monegro Aaliyah Danielle
Morabito Georgine
Moya Annayah Kailen
Murphy Zoey
Naulaguari Joel Adrian
Negron Jonathan Omar
Nelson Evelyn Rose
Newland Quincy Paul
Nieves William Anibal
O’Hanlon Meghan Grace
Ordonez Zhispon Jennifer Daniela
Orellana Casasola Karla Mishel
Orellana Mendez Nickolas Matthew
Orellana Zoria Justin Sebastian
Ortega Bruce David
Ortiz Brianna Eliza
Ortiz Lisbeth
Otavalo Gomez Amanda Chennel
Pacheco Abigail Valerie
Pacheco Marlon Brandon
Pacheco Gonzalez Josselyn Estela
Padilla Cespedes Nathalie
Pando Loja Paola Valentina
Patino Johanssel Adriano
Patsch Dylan Maxwell
Paulino Gabriel
Paulino Rivas Breyannah Amerie
Paz Echo
Pearce James Edward
Pena Mercedes Yaberlin

 

 

Last First Middle Suffix
Perez Guadalupe Brianny M.
Perkins Isabella Renee
Pilamunga Cayambe Alex Alexander
Pilamunga Cayambe Gabriela De Los Angeles
Piña Montes De Oca Estefany
Poll Mitchell Gibson
Pucha Dayana Julisa
Quituisaca Quituisaca Angel Fabian
Quituisaca Tataje Brandon
Quizhpi Vazquez Christopher G.
Ramirez Olivia Paulina
Ramirez Pichardo Bricelys
Ramos Saisha Dainnes
Richardson Ashley K.
Riera Quinde Johnny Alexander
Rodriguez Aldo
Rodriguez Giancarlo Eduardo
Rodriguez Jahairi Antonia
Rodriguez Krystal Juliana
Rodriguez Loreanna Marie
Rodriguez Rosiris
Rodriguez Wilfre Jose
Rodriguez Zoheila Musnicki
Rodriguez Rodriguez Cristaly Valentina
Rodriguez Sanchez Eliana
Rojas Daniela
Rojas Picon Edwin Daniel
Rosa Hernandez Dariel Jose
Rosen Jordan
Rubin Roselyn
Russell Andrew
Saico Paccha Jefferson Giovanni
Saltzman Sophie Piper
Sanchez Stephanie Karina
Sanchez Villa Jennifer Karina
Sandoval Jonathan Joseph
Santocki Erika Nicolle
Santocki Jocelin Max

 

 

Last First Middle Suffix
Saquipay Zhagui Ashley Alexandra
Sasaguay Aguilar Cynthia Nicole
Shapiro Francesca Lillian
Shepherd Iana Haile
Siegel Clio Maya
Silva Kimberly Paz
Staley Owen Martinez Henry
Sucuzhanay Cristopher
Sullivan Albert John
Suqui Siguencia Yadira Maribel
Taub Aaron Emanuel
Taveras Ana Silvia
Tejada Alexander
Tejada Camacho Vielka Amelia
Tinoco Solis Alexander Damian
Torres Natalia
Torres Bikkal-Muratti Jonathan David
Torres Cintrón Dazling
Urbina Rey Francis
Utsumi Ayaka
Vega Franmarcos
Veras Orozco Elina
Vizcaino Dakota Karina Hope
Wade Deonta Kashawn Troy
Wang Nicholas A.
Ward Catherine Campbell
Weidner Luke Lambert Hewett
Yan Juanelle O.
Yari Suin Kailey
Yeung Jonathan Caiyu
Yox Owen
Zhumi-Aguaiza Tommy
Zuniga Hugo

 

 

