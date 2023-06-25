Sponsor
Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation

Sleepy Hollow Class of 2022-23 Valedictorian Carter Grose (right) and Salutatorian Isabella Levine.
June 25, 2023

by Rick Pezzullo—-

The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2023 received its diplomas June 22 on the high school athletic field.

The Valedictorian was Carter Grose and the Salutatorian was Isabella Levine.

The following is a complete list of the graduates:

Crisleidi Acevedo

Angel  Adames

Yaseen  Ahmed

Jessica   K.  Albarracin

Cristian Omar  Alfaro Maldonado

Obie  Amarante

Bryan  R.  Andre

Juleidy Liliana Ardila Carabajo

Ryan  Aridas

Maya  Armster

Adahy   Y.  Arpi Alvarracin

Emma  Behrens

Corinne E. Belanger

Julian  Andres  Bermeo

Shea K. Bertolacci

Jahyir Blalock-Jimenez

Zoe Robbins Bonovitz

Charles  Boyce

Flery Esther Brazobán Núñez

Giovanni  P.  Bruno

Emily  Rose  Burk

Natalie  Jane  Burk

Emily  A. Buzaid

Angel Piero Cabanillas Garcia

Lizbeth  G. Caceres

Cynthia  Cai

Bianca  T.  Calabria

Jeremy Camacho Guzman

Matthew Carey 

Raquel Castillo Jimenez

Issabelle Francia  Castro-Fitzsimmons

Angelica  Anais Cellan Pillacela

Alexander D.  Cellante

Alex  Ronaldo  Chapa

Shermica  Jean Che renfant

Lila  Milan  Chester-Weiner

Francis  Clark

Luke  Clarke

Jhomayra Aracely Cochancela Arpi

Colleen  A.  Coffey

Marco  Andrés Contreras

Valerie Contreras

Olvin Coronel

Alexander  F.  Correia

Josselin G. Crespo

Ashley  Cruz

Gina  Stephanie Cruz

Angel Miguel  Cuevas Pacheco

Jaden D’Almeida

Bianca De La Cruz

Ovier De La Cruz

Karla M.  De La Cruz Bobea

Andrew Del Orbe

Bella  Gaetana Desai

Josiah  Mikai Dickerson

Kevin Dominic Donovan

Daniel Dorman

Sery Duque

Juliette Eaddy

Kallen M. Fairley

Vincenzo  R. Federici

Racheuri  Ferreras

Jenna  Ainsley  Fox

Daniel  J.  Galasso

Escarlen  A. Garcia

Tanyon Gerena

Kyle Scott Gianni

Keisha V.  Ginin Campoverde

David Gobin

Julia K. Gold

Sophia  Anna Golub

Danalis Gonzalez

Dylan Gonzalez

Ryan Gosset

Killary Leyla Goyzueta

Carter R. Grose

Angel Jose Grullon

Gabriela  Odalys Guerrero

Daisy Guichay Gordillo

Abigail Guzman

Derek Keels Hamilton

Devin  Michael Hanley

Kaitlyn  Grace Hanley

Sorianly Hilario

Daniel Alexander Jachero

Jaya  J. Jamison

Jason  Ryan  Jara

Bryan  Jarama

Nia Jgarkava

Dayline  Del Carmen  Jimenez Nunez

Albert  Jimenez Olivares

Christine  M.  Kern

Dorian King

Lauren Koch

Ernesto Kolaj

Ari E. Kotler

Victoria Ellen  Krause

Emma  R.  Krebs

Isabella V.  Levine

Lily  Zeva Liflander

Carver  F.  Lis

Joseph Llivicura

Lily Raquel Lopez

Alexander  Maxwell  Louis

Jerdine  Junelle  Louis

Victor  Xavier  Luzuriaga Ledesma

Tyler  Joseph  Mahood

Shakthi  S. Manjanath

Angel  Luis  Maria Rodriguez

Wibel  Maria Rodriguez

Nazareth  Marte

Samantha  Marte

Diego  David  Martinez

Alianna  J.  Martinez Jimenez

Katherine  D.  Maza

Aidan  Mcguigan

Brandon  Elian  Mejia Naranjo

Frank  Mendieta

Camila Mercado

Delvin Mercedes Garcia

Christopher  A. Merchan

Anashalise Minaya

Luthando Naledi Debora  Mjuweni

Anthony  Leon  Molina

Marcus  Felix  Molina

Erik  Jaccson Montano Pillacela

Frank  John Morabito

Ywomie Mota

Isabelle M.  Murphy

Elena  G.  Myers

Paul  J.  Myers

Griffin Neilsen

Randall Lee Nugra

Kevin  O’Brien

Caitlyn  E.  O’Hanlon

Oelmis Olivares

Ajsa  A. Orbán

Dylan  Orellana

Lenny Ortega

Kieran Jack O’Sullivan

Jimy Ozoria

Lisbeth  Jessenia Paccha

Jasly Paida

Jennifer Paida

Christopher Julian Panjon

Nicole Luisa Parrella Vaughn

John  L.  Pasato

Michael  Pereira

Florencia  Perez

Jerkin Manuel Pina Mendez

Christopher  P.  Pirozzi

Michael R. Pirozzi

Eva Poll

Luciana Puleo

Gianluca V.  Queirolo

Hernan  M.  Quinde

Jake  Rauer

Jason  Jay  Reyes

Alexander  Reynoso

Kade Landon  Riddle

Justin  Robles

Gissell Rodriguez

Vida Rodriguez

Cristhofer Rodriguez Arias

Yesfreily  Teresa  Rodriguez Dominguez

Arianny Rodriguez Sanchez

Leah  Rogers

Juan  David Rojas Pastrana

Sofia  Victoria Rondon Ayala

Jhoan Miguel  Rosa Hernandez

Cesar  Mario  Rosario

Danny Alexis Rosas

Kevin Russell

Joseph Saico

Angelina Emilia  Santos

John M. Sarofeen

Thialal Sarr

Julian  Stewart Sherry

Julien  O.  Siegel

Emily Estefania Sinche Minchala

Aiden  Perry  Smith

Isabella M.  Smith

Anthony  R.  Soria

Daniel Soriano Ponce

Justin  J.  Soto

Martin  Soto

Lotte Emelie Steinert

Jennifer Viviana  Suqui Quituisaca

Angel Susana

Constance  A. Taesch

Cooper Taylor

Sophie J.  Taylor

Ludwin  S.  Tenezaca

Anna  Melinda Thayer

Siena Tornello

Amy Gabriela Torres

Maxwell David Tramantano

Thalia Grace Tsilibes

David Fernando Urgiles

Ricardo  Fernando Villavicencio Cordero

Natalia  Wagner

Wave Monteiro  Waldman

Liam  Garret  Ward

Rachel Weiss

Nikhil  A. Weltig

Matthew  Yunga-Delgado

Alba  Zeka

Lisbeth  M.  Zhagui Zhinin

Justin  G. Zuniga

