Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation

June 25, 2023

by Rick Pezzullo—-

The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2023 received its diplomas June 22 on the high school athletic field.

The Valedictorian was Carter Grose and the Salutatorian was Isabella Levine.

The following is a complete list of the graduates:

Crisleidi Acevedo

Angel Adames

Yaseen Ahmed

Jessica K. Albarracin

Cristian Omar Alfaro Maldonado

Obie Amarante

Bryan R. Andre

Juleidy Liliana Ardila Carabajo

Ryan Aridas

Maya Armster

Adahy Y. Arpi Alvarracin

Emma Behrens

Corinne E. Belanger

Julian Andres Bermeo

Shea K. Bertolacci

Jahyir Blalock-Jimenez

Zoe Robbins Bonovitz

Charles Boyce

Flery Esther Brazobán Núñez

Giovanni P. Bruno

Emily Rose Burk

Natalie Jane Burk

Emily A. Buzaid

Angel Piero Cabanillas Garcia

Lizbeth G. Caceres

Cynthia Cai

Bianca T. Calabria

Jeremy Camacho Guzman

Matthew Carey

Raquel Castillo Jimenez

Issabelle Francia Castro-Fitzsimmons

Angelica Anais Cellan Pillacela

Alexander D. Cellante

Alex Ronaldo Chapa

Shermica Jean Che renfant

Lila Milan Chester-Weiner

Francis Clark

Luke Clarke

Jhomayra Aracely Cochancela Arpi

Colleen A. Coffey

Marco Andrés Contreras

Valerie Contreras

Olvin Coronel

Alexander F. Correia

Josselin G. Crespo

Ashley Cruz

Gina Stephanie Cruz

Angel Miguel Cuevas Pacheco

Jaden D’Almeida

Bianca De La Cruz

Ovier De La Cruz

Karla M. De La Cruz Bobea

Andrew Del Orbe

Bella Gaetana Desai

Josiah Mikai Dickerson

Kevin Dominic Donovan

Daniel Dorman

Sery Duque

Juliette Eaddy

Kallen M. Fairley

Vincenzo R. Federici

Racheuri Ferreras

Jenna Ainsley Fox

Daniel J. Galasso

Escarlen A. Garcia

Tanyon Gerena

Kyle Scott Gianni

Keisha V. Ginin Campoverde

David Gobin

Julia K. Gold

Sophia Anna Golub

Danalis Gonzalez

Dylan Gonzalez

Ryan Gosset

Killary Leyla Goyzueta

Carter R. Grose

Angel Jose Grullon

Gabriela Odalys Guerrero

Daisy Guichay Gordillo

Abigail Guzman

Derek Keels Hamilton

Devin Michael Hanley

Kaitlyn Grace Hanley

Sorianly Hilario

Daniel Alexander Jachero

Jaya J. Jamison

Jason Ryan Jara

Bryan Jarama

Nia Jgarkava

Dayline Del Carmen Jimenez Nunez

Albert Jimenez Olivares

Christine M. Kern

Dorian King

Lauren Koch

Ernesto Kolaj

Ari E. Kotler

Victoria Ellen Krause

Emma R. Krebs

Isabella V. Levine

Lily Zeva Liflander

Carver F. Lis

Joseph Llivicura

Lily Raquel Lopez

Alexander Maxwell Louis

Jerdine Junelle Louis

Victor Xavier Luzuriaga Ledesma

Tyler Joseph Mahood

Shakthi S. Manjanath

Angel Luis Maria Rodriguez

Wibel Maria Rodriguez

Nazareth Marte

Samantha Marte

Diego David Martinez

Alianna J. Martinez Jimenez

Katherine D. Maza

Aidan Mcguigan

Brandon Elian Mejia Naranjo

Frank Mendieta

Camila Mercado

Delvin Mercedes Garcia

Christopher A. Merchan

Anashalise Minaya

Luthando Naledi Debora Mjuweni

Anthony Leon Molina

Marcus Felix Molina

Erik Jaccson Montano Pillacela

Frank John Morabito

Ywomie Mota

Isabelle M. Murphy

Elena G. Myers

Paul J. Myers

Griffin Neilsen

Randall Lee Nugra

Kevin O’Brien

Caitlyn E. O’Hanlon

Oelmis Olivares

Ajsa A. Orbán

Dylan Orellana

Lenny Ortega

Kieran Jack O’Sullivan

Jimy Ozoria

Lisbeth Jessenia Paccha

Jasly Paida

Jennifer Paida

Christopher Julian Panjon

Nicole Luisa Parrella Vaughn

John L. Pasato

Michael Pereira

Florencia Perez

Jerkin Manuel Pina Mendez

Christopher P. Pirozzi

Michael R. Pirozzi

Eva Poll

Luciana Puleo

Gianluca V. Queirolo

Hernan M. Quinde

Jake Rauer

Jason Jay Reyes

Alexander Reynoso

Kade Landon Riddle

Justin Robles

Gissell Rodriguez

Vida Rodriguez

Cristhofer Rodriguez Arias

Yesfreily Teresa Rodriguez Dominguez

Arianny Rodriguez Sanchez

Leah Rogers

Juan David Rojas Pastrana

Sofia Victoria Rondon Ayala

Jhoan Miguel Rosa Hernandez

Cesar Mario Rosario

Danny Alexis Rosas

Kevin Russell

Joseph Saico

Angelina Emilia Santos

John M. Sarofeen

Thialal Sarr

Julian Stewart Sherry

Julien O. Siegel

Emily Estefania Sinche Minchala

Aiden Perry Smith

Isabella M. Smith

Anthony R. Soria

Daniel Soriano Ponce

Justin J. Soto

Martin Soto

Lotte Emelie Steinert

Jennifer Viviana Suqui Quituisaca

Angel Susana

Constance A. Taesch

Cooper Taylor

Sophie J. Taylor

Ludwin S. Tenezaca

Anna Melinda Thayer

Siena Tornello

Amy Gabriela Torres

Maxwell David Tramantano

Thalia Grace Tsilibes

David Fernando Urgiles

Ricardo Fernando Villavicencio Cordero

Natalia Wagner

Wave Monteiro Waldman

Liam Garret Ward

Rachel Weiss

Nikhil A. Weltig

Matthew Yunga-Delgado

Alba Zeka

Lisbeth M. Zhagui Zhinin

Justin G. Zuniga