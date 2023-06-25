School NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation Published 4 hours ago4h ago • Bookmarks: 1 Sleepy Hollow Class of 2022-23 Valedictorian Carter Grose (right) and Salutatorian Isabella Levine. June 25, 2023 by Rick Pezzullo—- The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2023 received its diplomas June 22 on the high school athletic field.Sponsor The Valedictorian was Carter Grose and the Salutatorian was Isabella Levine. The following is a complete list of the graduates: Crisleidi Acevedo Angel Adames Yaseen Ahmed Jessica K. Albarracin Cristian Omar Alfaro Maldonado Obie Amarante Bryan R. Andre Juleidy Liliana Ardila Carabajo Ryan Aridas Maya Armster Adahy Y. Arpi Alvarracin Emma Behrens Corinne E. Belanger Julian Andres Bermeo Shea K. Bertolacci Jahyir Blalock-Jimenez Zoe Robbins Bonovitz Charles Boyce Flery Esther Brazobán Núñez Giovanni P. Bruno Emily Rose Burk Natalie Jane Burk Emily A. Buzaid Angel Piero Cabanillas Garcia Lizbeth G. Caceres Cynthia Cai Bianca T. Calabria Jeremy Camacho Guzman Matthew Carey Raquel Castillo Jimenez Issabelle Francia Castro-Fitzsimmons Angelica Anais Cellan Pillacela Alexander D. Cellante Alex Ronaldo Chapa Shermica Jean Che renfant Lila Milan Chester-Weiner Francis Clark Luke Clarke Jhomayra Aracely Cochancela Arpi Colleen A. Coffey Marco Andrés Contreras Valerie Contreras Olvin Coronel Alexander F. Correia Josselin G. Crespo Ashley Cruz Gina Stephanie Cruz Angel Miguel Cuevas Pacheco Jaden D’Almeida Bianca De La Cruz Ovier De La Cruz Karla M. De La Cruz Bobea Andrew Del Orbe Bella Gaetana Desai Josiah Mikai Dickerson Kevin Dominic Donovan Daniel Dorman Sery Duque Juliette Eaddy Kallen M. Fairley Vincenzo R. Federici Racheuri Ferreras Jenna Ainsley Fox Daniel J. Galasso Escarlen A. Garcia Tanyon Gerena Kyle Scott Gianni Keisha V. Ginin Campoverde David Gobin Julia K. Gold Sophia Anna Golub Danalis Gonzalez Dylan Gonzalez Ryan Gosset Killary Leyla Goyzueta Carter R. Grose Angel Jose Grullon Gabriela Odalys Guerrero Daisy Guichay Gordillo Abigail Guzman Derek Keels Hamilton Devin Michael Hanley Kaitlyn Grace Hanley Sorianly Hilario Daniel Alexander Jachero Jaya J. Jamison Jason Ryan Jara Bryan Jarama Nia Jgarkava Dayline Del Carmen Jimenez Nunez Albert Jimenez Olivares Christine M. Kern Dorian King Lauren Koch Ernesto Kolaj Ari E. Kotler Victoria Ellen Krause Emma R. Krebs Isabella V. Levine Lily Zeva Liflander Carver F. Lis Joseph Llivicura Lily Raquel Lopez Alexander Maxwell Louis Jerdine Junelle Louis Victor Xavier Luzuriaga Ledesma Tyler Joseph Mahood Shakthi S. Manjanath Angel Luis Maria Rodriguez Wibel Maria Rodriguez Nazareth Marte Samantha Marte Diego David Martinez Alianna J. Martinez Jimenez Katherine D. Maza Aidan Mcguigan Brandon Elian Mejia Naranjo Frank Mendieta Camila Mercado Delvin Mercedes Garcia Christopher A. Merchan Anashalise Minaya Luthando Naledi Debora Mjuweni Anthony Leon Molina Marcus Felix Molina Erik Jaccson Montano Pillacela Frank John Morabito Ywomie Mota Isabelle M. Murphy Elena G. Myers Paul J. Myers Griffin Neilsen Randall Lee Nugra Kevin O’Brien Caitlyn E. O’Hanlon Oelmis Olivares Ajsa A. Orbán Dylan Orellana Lenny Ortega Kieran Jack O’Sullivan Jimy Ozoria Lisbeth Jessenia Paccha Jasly Paida Jennifer Paida Christopher Julian Panjon Nicole Luisa Parrella Vaughn John L. Pasato Michael Pereira Florencia Perez Jerkin Manuel Pina Mendez Christopher P. Pirozzi Michael R. Pirozzi Eva Poll Luciana Puleo Gianluca V. Queirolo Hernan M. Quinde Jake Rauer Jason Jay Reyes Alexander Reynoso Kade Landon Riddle Justin Robles Gissell Rodriguez Vida Rodriguez Cristhofer Rodriguez Arias Yesfreily Teresa Rodriguez Dominguez Arianny Rodriguez Sanchez Leah Rogers Juan David Rojas Pastrana Sofia Victoria Rondon Ayala Jhoan Miguel Rosa Hernandez Cesar Mario Rosario Danny Alexis Rosas Kevin Russell Joseph Saico Angelina Emilia Santos John M. Sarofeen Thialal Sarr Julian Stewart Sherry Julien O. Siegel Emily Estefania Sinche Minchala Aiden Perry Smith Isabella M. Smith Anthony R. Soria Daniel Soriano Ponce Justin J. Soto Martin Soto Lotte Emelie Steinert Jennifer Viviana Suqui Quituisaca Angel Susana Constance A. Taesch Cooper Taylor Sophie J. Taylor Ludwin S. Tenezaca Anna Melinda Thayer Siena Tornello Amy Gabriela Torres Maxwell David Tramantano Thalia Grace Tsilibes David Fernando Urgiles Ricardo Fernando Villavicencio Cordero Natalia Wagner Wave Monteiro Waldman Liam Garret Ward Rachel Weiss Nikhil A. Weltig Matthew Yunga-Delgado Alba Zeka Lisbeth M. Zhagui Zhinin Justin G. Zuniga 