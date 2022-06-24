Advertisement
Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates

June 24, 2022

 

Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas June 23 at Doc Rasbeck Athletic Field.

The following is a list of the graduates:

Marileidi Acevedo
Mackenzie Adams
Kyan Aguilera
Cisnia Albarracin
Campbell Allan
Emily Allendorf
Alisha Almanzar
Dante Almanzar
Leslie Almonte
Matthew Anderson
Margaret Andruss
Nicole Anniccherico
Aren Arduino
Jared Artiles
Gabriel Ayestas
Lucia Balestrieri
Cason Baller
Molly Barnett
Lucy Bedell
Virginia Bencosme
Elle Bertolacci
Thomas Black
Steven Boconsaca
Darlin Bonilla
Khyabeht Burgos
Lea Burgos
Zachary Burnett
Briana Cabreja
Hilary Cabrera Orozco
Augustus Calamari
Oliver Canales-Greenwood
Cristina Carchipulla
Noemia Carvalho
Alicia Carvalho-Evans
Leslie Casana

 

 

Eduardo Castro Lopez
Jean Cavero
Alexa Charles
Kaitlyn Chen
Elizabeth Chimbo
Austin Chin
Britney Chuquiguanga
Andrew Ciffone
Juan Cintron
Karen Cochancela Arpi
Amani Colón
Sabrina Conrad
Aiden Croft
Brayan Cuevas Pacheco
Ayiana Davis
Antonio De Felippis
Jaceline De Jesus Reyes
Joao De Oliveira Gimenes
Justin DeJesus
Nicholas Del Monaco
Donald Dessesow
Noelia Diaz
Olivia DiRenzo
Lizeth Dominguez
Jason Duque
Yuleisy Fernandez Sosa
Leslie Figueroa
Grace Frankstone
Edward Fuller
Sean Gallagher
Maia Garrido
Alexa Gonzalez
Alyssa Gonzalez
Sydney Gottschall
Pamela Gratereaux

 

Rafael Green Mendez
Johnathan Guallpa Lucero
Jeff Guarango
Rafaela Guardado Zelada
Yarlin Guillen Santana
Alissa Guzman
Christopher Guzman
Reyshel Guzmán Henriquez
Alexis Hernandez
Jose Herrera Ruiz
Luis Herrera Ruiz
Ana Hilario Veras
Jaliyah Hilario-Akins
Olivia Hille
Carly Jayne Hodgson
Grady Holmes
Jacob Hort
Julia Hyman
Ava Iannarelli
Andres Illescas
James Jaillite
Karen Jaramillo Villa
Chrisladia Jimenez
Danilo Jukic
Nicholas Kaufman
Henry Kelly
Elizabeth Kivel
Juliana Largess
Thea Lazin
Henry Lazo
Jeremy Leon
Samuel Leviatin
Gabriela Liriano Pichardo
Brianna Londono
Mathew Lopez

 

Luciano Lopez-Parnetti
Jickinson Louis
Emily Loza-Lojano
Wesly Lupercio
Robert Lustyik
Ryan Lyppens
Luke Many
Rosalie Marchini
Cordelia Martin
Kellie Mata
Keira McCarthy
Max McClung
Griffin McLaurin
Kiera McNally
Katerine Mejia
Derick Melo
Angie Mendez Coyago
Mateo Mendez Pulgarin
Annalieka Mets
Duaa Mir
Ashlee Molina Ibarbo
Oliver Monteforte
Louis Moore
Asten Morgan III
Madison Morgan
Anna Nelson
Belen Nieves
John Nisco
Sharle Nix
Yazmin Nunez
Michael O’Hanlon
Abigail Oppenheim
Justin Ovalles Tavarez
Temper Paine
Constanza Paiva

 

Edeline Panjon
Nataly Parraga
Cristina Pasato
Pablo Patino Lima
Javier Pena Florian
Yeremi Perez
Junior Pineda Sosa
Jazmin Pintado Chuchuca
Darlene Polanco Molina
Charis Polycarpou
Henry Poret
Sammy Pulla
Tanya Quinde
Joselito Quituisaca
Wendy Quituisaca
Jason Quizhpi
Francisco Ramírez Garcia
Luis Ramon
Alexis Raus
Alexis Reyes
Kevin Richardson
Thomas Rickles
Erin Riley
Alfredo Rodriguez
Wagner Rodriguez
Wilmin Rodriguez
Lyndsey Rosafort
Felix Rosario
Aaron Rosen
Kaitlyn Rubertone
Isabella Ruiz
Matthew Ryan
Victor Saeteros
Dave Sanchez
Shallyne Sanchez Rodriguez

 

Cristian Saquipay
Jennifer Sasaguay Aguilar
Michael Scaglione
Camille Segura Medina
Christopher Shampnois
Todd Smith Jr.
Hannah Smutek
Brian Stewart
Luke Stroligo
Karla Sumba Pani
Aliya Tang
Andrew Taveras
Juan Tenezaca
Kyla Thaler
Christian Thornton
Luz Ticona Pera
Paula Ticona Pera
Christopher Tolentino
Kevin Toribio
Mateo Valencia
Jessica Vaquero Sandoval
Lyza Vargas
Samantha Vazquez
Jaden Velez
Bianca Vercesi
Javier Villa
Nahim Waibel Valdivieso
Peter Ward
Sean Ward
Jonathan Yan
Julia Zekus
Erick Zhinin
Roberto Zhinin

 

 

