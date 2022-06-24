Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates

Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas June 23 at Doc Rasbeck Athletic Field. The following...Read More
June 24, 2022
Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas June 23 at Doc Rasbeck Athletic Field.
The following is a list of the graduates:
|Marileidi Acevedo
|Mackenzie Adams
|Kyan Aguilera
|Cisnia Albarracin
|Campbell Allan
|Emily Allendorf
|Alisha Almanzar
|Dante Almanzar
|Leslie Almonte
|Matthew Anderson
|Margaret Andruss
|Nicole Anniccherico
|Aren Arduino
|Jared Artiles
|Gabriel Ayestas
|Lucia Balestrieri
|Cason Baller
|Molly Barnett
|Lucy Bedell
|Virginia Bencosme
|Elle Bertolacci
|Thomas Black
|Steven Boconsaca
|Darlin Bonilla
|Khyabeht Burgos
|Lea Burgos
|Zachary Burnett
|Briana Cabreja
|Hilary Cabrera Orozco
|Augustus Calamari
|Oliver Canales-Greenwood
|Cristina Carchipulla
|Noemia Carvalho
|Alicia Carvalho-Evans
|Leslie Casana
|Eduardo Castro Lopez
|Jean Cavero
|Alexa Charles
|Kaitlyn Chen
|Elizabeth Chimbo
|Austin Chin
|Britney Chuquiguanga
|Andrew Ciffone
|Juan Cintron
|Karen Cochancela Arpi
|Amani Colón
|Sabrina Conrad
|Aiden Croft
|Brayan Cuevas Pacheco
|Ayiana Davis
|Antonio De Felippis
|Jaceline De Jesus Reyes
|Joao De Oliveira Gimenes
|Justin DeJesus
|Nicholas Del Monaco
|Donald Dessesow
|Noelia Diaz
|Olivia DiRenzo
|Lizeth Dominguez
|Jason Duque
|Yuleisy Fernandez Sosa
|Leslie Figueroa
|Grace Frankstone
|Edward Fuller
|Sean Gallagher
|Maia Garrido
|Alexa Gonzalez
|Alyssa Gonzalez
|Sydney Gottschall
|Pamela Gratereaux
|Rafael Green Mendez
|Johnathan Guallpa Lucero
|Jeff Guarango
|Rafaela Guardado Zelada
|Yarlin Guillen Santana
|Alissa Guzman
|Christopher Guzman
|Reyshel Guzmán Henriquez
|Alexis Hernandez
|Jose Herrera Ruiz
|Luis Herrera Ruiz
|Ana Hilario Veras
|Jaliyah Hilario-Akins
|Olivia Hille
|Carly Jayne Hodgson
|Grady Holmes
|Jacob Hort
|Julia Hyman
|Ava Iannarelli
|Andres Illescas
|James Jaillite
|Karen Jaramillo Villa
|Chrisladia Jimenez
|Danilo Jukic
|Nicholas Kaufman
|Henry Kelly
|Elizabeth Kivel
|Juliana Largess
|Thea Lazin
|Henry Lazo
|Jeremy Leon
|Samuel Leviatin
|Gabriela Liriano Pichardo
|Brianna Londono
|Mathew Lopez
|Luciano Lopez-Parnetti
|Jickinson Louis
|Emily Loza-Lojano
|Wesly Lupercio
|Robert Lustyik
|Ryan Lyppens
|Luke Many
|Rosalie Marchini
|Cordelia Martin
|Kellie Mata
|Keira McCarthy
|Max McClung
|Griffin McLaurin
|Kiera McNally
|Katerine Mejia
|Derick Melo
|Angie Mendez Coyago
|Mateo Mendez Pulgarin
|Annalieka Mets
|Duaa Mir
|Ashlee Molina Ibarbo
|Oliver Monteforte
|Louis Moore
|Asten Morgan III
|Madison Morgan
|Anna Nelson
|Belen Nieves
|John Nisco
|Sharle Nix
|Yazmin Nunez
|Michael O’Hanlon
|Abigail Oppenheim
|Justin Ovalles Tavarez
|Temper Paine
|Constanza Paiva
|Edeline Panjon
|Nataly Parraga
|Cristina Pasato
|Pablo Patino Lima
|Javier Pena Florian
|Yeremi Perez
|Junior Pineda Sosa
|Jazmin Pintado Chuchuca
|Darlene Polanco Molina
|Charis Polycarpou
|Henry Poret
|Sammy Pulla
|Tanya Quinde
|Joselito Quituisaca
|Wendy Quituisaca
|Jason Quizhpi
|Francisco Ramírez Garcia
|Luis Ramon
|Alexis Raus
|Alexis Reyes
|Kevin Richardson
|Thomas Rickles
|Erin Riley
|Alfredo Rodriguez
|Wagner Rodriguez
|Wilmin Rodriguez
|Lyndsey Rosafort
|Felix Rosario
|Aaron Rosen
|Kaitlyn Rubertone
|Isabella Ruiz
|Matthew Ryan
|Victor Saeteros
|Dave Sanchez
|Shallyne Sanchez Rodriguez
|Cristian Saquipay
|Jennifer Sasaguay Aguilar
|Michael Scaglione
|Camille Segura Medina
|Christopher Shampnois
|Todd Smith Jr.
|Hannah Smutek
|Brian Stewart
|Luke Stroligo
|Karla Sumba Pani
|Aliya Tang
|Andrew Taveras
|Juan Tenezaca
|Kyla Thaler
|Christian Thornton
|Luz Ticona Pera
|Paula Ticona Pera
|Christopher Tolentino
|Kevin Toribio
|Mateo Valencia
|Jessica Vaquero Sandoval
|Lyza Vargas
|Samantha Vazquez
|Jaden Velez
|Bianca Vercesi
|Javier Villa
|Nahim Waibel Valdivieso
|Peter Ward
|Sean Ward
|Jonathan Yan
|Julia Zekus
|Erick Zhinin
|Roberto Zhinin
