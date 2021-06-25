Community News
Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2021Graduates

photo by Alexa Brandenberg
June 25, 2021

The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2021 received their diplomas Thursday night on the football field in front of family, friends and school officials.

The following is a list of the names of all the graduates:

Nashali E. Adames

Sandra  Yetunde Aderemi

Kevin S.  Aguirre

Sayako C. Aizeki-Nevins

Britany Tatiana Alban Jumbo

Isabella G. Allen

Saeed E. Alonzo

Mateo  Aluma-Rinaldi

Sandy  M. Andrade

Madison Ardanowski

James  M. Arevalo

Phillip Junior Arnold

Angelica Maria Arrevillaga

Julian B. Asante

Michael  B. Auquilla

Willmary Aybar

Aidan M. Baller

Giovanna Michelle Becerra Orellana

Miae Grace Belmonte

Dejvi Bileri

Mikhalia M. Bird

Hannah Grace Bjorkland

Caitlin Rose Boyce

Luis Antonio Brito

Raasuan Cory Bynoe

Ashley Ann Cabreja

Samantha Camacho

Ivette Capellan

Talon J. Carsto

Alyssa Nicole Cepin

Lizette S. Chacha

Isabella G. Chambers

Olivia G. Chambers

Roxanne Camillia Chang

Anthony A. Chapa Chimbo

Remi Chester-Weiner

Diana S. Chimbo

Karen V. Chimbo

Siobhain S. Chimbo Jimenez

Briana Clarin

Emma Noelle Clarke

Helena Mae Cloud

Allan Cochancela

Kishaun Cole

Thomas H. Coleman

Emma Laura Correia

Henry M. Crespo

Caleb J. Curry

Samantha Taylor D’Antona

Natalia Isabel Daza Grisales

Alyssa Rose DiCarlo

Karina Ann Dickason

Jessica Espinoza

Jessica Carolina Espinoza Paccha

German Fernandez

Sebastian D.Fernandez

Ashley Lee Ann  Flores

Gabriel A. Flores

Madelyn E. Fortugno

Antonio S. Franciosa

Kevin Gabriel Galicia-Munoz

Heather K. Gallegos-Panza

Keanu Martin Garcia

Michael Salvatore Gates

Connor W. Geoghegan

Arya Leah Glenn

Nikole  Y. Goenaga Hernandez

Noel Gomez

Russell M. Gomory

Larry E. Gonzalez

Jeury Rafael Gonzalez Brito

Benjamin Alexander Good

Luke T. Green

Paloma del Carmen Grullon Cabreja

Brian Gualpa

Ashley  F. Guananga

Maribel P. Guichay

Yuleisy Maria Guzman

Harrison Ross Halesworth

Dario Christopher Hammond

Liam P. Hansen

William J. Hegarty IV

Mia Hope Hernandez

Anthony A. Hernandez Olaverria

Arianna Celeste Hiciano

Erisely Hidalgo

Skylar D. Holliday

Kevin David Illescas Duque

Erica Jimenez

Luis Angel Jimenez

Cleyribel Jimenez Hiciano

Luke X. Johnson

Katherine J. Jones

Phoebe Esser Katz

Jonathan Andrew Kearse

William A. Kelly

Dennia Viola Kerr

Nicole Kopasz

Zoe Kowalczyk

Isabel Krajovan

Amira Lane

Alison  Alejandra Lara

Jeally Lara-Mota

Jeanne Lara-Mota

Marcus G. Laranjeira

Carlos A. Larrea Ortiz

Tailer Wai Law

Iman Jehanna Lewis-Brochard

John Euichan Lim

Shakira T. Lima

Charlotte Sarah Localio

Franklin Loja

Brandon C. Lojano

Joana Lojano

Reggie Andy Lopez

Gabriella Alina Manfredi

Philip James Marchini

Joniel Martinez Rodriguez

Franklin E. Matos Jr.

James Mendez McCoy

Cassandra C. McGuire

Jonah Adam McPherson

Ilan Meghelli

Jonathan F. Merchan

Isabella Hope Meyer

Zoey C. Millstein

Nicholas John Morabito

Cecelia Therese Moriarty

Ryan F. Mosey

Luc Henri Most

Christopher J. Naughton

Madeline Rose  Navin

Phoebe Judith Neilsen

Dylan Reade Idalski Nelson

Biani Neris

Kelvin M. Nieves

Anna Cristina Nigro

Lucas A. Odefey

Joseph  E. Onwe

Gabriel A. Ortiz

Larson  R. Ortiz

Jefferson Paccha

Bryan R. Pasato

Ivan Patino

Leslie A. Patino

Theodore B. Pearson

Chris Peralta

Henry Perez

Patricia E. Perez

Brandon De Jesus Perez Trinidad

Ben Perrin Poret

Francesca Liliana Puleo

Anya Puri

Michelle K. Quispe

Jhon Alejandro  Ramirez Murillo

Johanna C. Reimer

Saribel  M. Rios

Kevin Rodriguez

Lily Anna Rodriguez

Vianyi  J. Rodriguez

Amanda Rodríguez

Nardelis Rodriguez Camacho

Victor Manuel  Rodriguez Evangelista

Jose Argenis Rodriguez Hilario

Ivette Rodriguez Morillo

Daniel Rosario

Jose Rafael Rosario

Michael H. Rosario

Zachary M. Rudder

Abrahan A. Sanchez

Katherine Sanchez Carvajal

Kelsey Santana

Yulay Santana

Armando Santos

Caitlyn Rose Sarofeen

Michael C. Sasaguay

Sydney Gabrielle Schulz

Emely Segura Medina

Leslie Rose Sevilla

Paige E. Sherwood

Kathleen Vanessa Sicha Corte

Kathryn  J. Sicha Corte

Kevin O. Silva

Victoria Salles Silva

Angelina H. Smajlaj

Dylan James Smith

Morgan Solomon

Jackeline Soriano Ponce

James N. Springer

Kevin Leo Sullivan

Sadie Ann Swenson

Sophie L. Sylves-Berry

Alix Karin Taesch

Jack M. Taylor

Ethan Amir Thornell

Brandon M. Trinidad

Robinson Urena

Melanie P. Urgiles

Michael A. Uyaguari Sicha

Juan Carlos Vasquez

Kenny Vasquez

Sebastian Veras Orozco

Bruce S. Villa

Jennifer Jasmine Villa Pintado

Rafael Adrian  Villar Nils

Emily Kio Wada

Claire M. Ward

Jack Arthur Hewett Weidner

Sarah Weiss

Maya Sarina Weitzen

James M. Welch

Amelie Grace Wills

Cameron Scott Wills

Amalia Triin Wompa

Markus T. Wompa

Caroline H. Yawman

Leslie Diana Yunga

Jessica  N. Yuqui

Valerie Scarlett Zhizhpon

