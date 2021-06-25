Community NewsLocal NewsOur Schools Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2021Graduates Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 3 photo by Alexa Brandenberg June 25, 2021 The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2021 received their diplomas Thursday night on the football field in front of family, friends and school officials. The following is a list of the names of all the graduates: Nashali E. Adames Sandra Yetunde Aderemi Kevin S. Aguirre Sayako C. Aizeki-Nevins Britany Tatiana Alban Jumbo Isabella G. Allen Saeed E. Alonzo Mateo Aluma-Rinaldi Sandy M. Andrade Madison Ardanowski James M. Arevalo Phillip Junior Arnold Angelica Maria Arrevillaga Julian B. Asante Michael B. Auquilla Willmary Aybar Aidan M. Baller Giovanna Michelle Becerra Orellana Miae Grace Belmonte Dejvi Bileri Mikhalia M. Bird Hannah Grace Bjorkland Caitlin Rose Boyce Luis Antonio Brito Raasuan Cory Bynoe Ashley Ann Cabreja Samantha Camacho Ivette Capellan Talon J. Carsto Alyssa Nicole Cepin Lizette S. Chacha Isabella G. Chambers Olivia G. Chambers Roxanne Camillia Chang Anthony A. Chapa Chimbo Remi Chester-Weiner Diana S. Chimbo Karen V. Chimbo Siobhain S. Chimbo Jimenez Briana Clarin Emma Noelle Clarke Helena Mae Cloud Allan Cochancela Kishaun Cole Thomas H. Coleman Emma Laura Correia Henry M. Crespo Caleb J. Curry Samantha Taylor D’Antona Natalia Isabel Daza Grisales Alyssa Rose DiCarlo Karina Ann Dickason Jessica Espinoza Jessica Carolina Espinoza Paccha German Fernandez Sebastian D.Fernandez Ashley Lee Ann Flores Gabriel A. Flores Madelyn E. Fortugno Antonio S. Franciosa Kevin Gabriel Galicia-Munoz Heather K. Gallegos-Panza Keanu Martin Garcia Michael Salvatore Gates Connor W. Geoghegan Arya Leah Glenn Nikole Y. Goenaga Hernandez Noel Gomez Russell M. Gomory Larry E. Gonzalez Jeury Rafael Gonzalez Brito Benjamin Alexander Good Luke T. Green Paloma del Carmen Grullon Cabreja Brian Gualpa Ashley F. Guananga Maribel P. Guichay Yuleisy Maria Guzman Harrison Ross Halesworth Dario Christopher Hammond Liam P. Hansen William J. Hegarty IV Mia Hope Hernandez Anthony A. Hernandez Olaverria Arianna Celeste Hiciano Erisely Hidalgo Skylar D. Holliday Kevin David Illescas Duque Erica Jimenez Luis Angel Jimenez Cleyribel Jimenez Hiciano Luke X. Johnson Katherine J. Jones Phoebe Esser Katz Jonathan Andrew Kearse William A. Kelly Dennia Viola Kerr Nicole Kopasz Zoe Kowalczyk Isabel Krajovan Amira Lane Alison Alejandra Lara Jeally Lara-Mota Jeanne Lara-Mota Marcus G. Laranjeira Carlos A. Larrea Ortiz Tailer Wai Law Iman Jehanna Lewis-Brochard John Euichan Lim Shakira T. Lima Charlotte Sarah Localio Franklin Loja Brandon C. Lojano Joana Lojano Reggie Andy Lopez Gabriella Alina Manfredi Philip James Marchini Joniel Martinez Rodriguez Franklin E. Matos Jr. James Mendez McCoy Cassandra C. McGuire Jonah Adam McPherson Ilan Meghelli Jonathan F. Merchan Isabella Hope Meyer Zoey C. Millstein Nicholas John Morabito Cecelia Therese Moriarty Ryan F. Mosey Luc Henri Most Christopher J. Naughton Madeline Rose Navin Phoebe Judith Neilsen Dylan Reade Idalski Nelson Biani Neris Kelvin M. Nieves Anna Cristina Nigro Lucas A. Odefey Joseph E. Onwe Gabriel A. Ortiz Larson R. Ortiz Jefferson Paccha Bryan R. Pasato Ivan Patino Leslie A. Patino Theodore B. Pearson Chris Peralta Henry Perez Patricia E. Perez Brandon De Jesus Perez Trinidad Ben Perrin Poret Francesca Liliana Puleo Anya Puri Michelle K. Quispe Jhon Alejandro Ramirez Murillo Johanna C. Reimer Saribel M. Rios Kevin Rodriguez Lily Anna Rodriguez Vianyi J. Rodriguez Amanda Rodríguez Nardelis Rodriguez Camacho Victor Manuel Rodriguez Evangelista Jose Argenis Rodriguez Hilario Ivette Rodriguez Morillo Daniel Rosario Jose Rafael Rosario Michael H. Rosario Zachary M. Rudder Abrahan A. Sanchez Katherine Sanchez Carvajal Kelsey Santana Yulay Santana Armando Santos Caitlyn Rose Sarofeen Michael C. Sasaguay Sydney Gabrielle Schulz Emely Segura Medina Leslie Rose Sevilla Paige E. Sherwood Kathleen Vanessa Sicha Corte Kathryn J. Sicha Corte Kevin O. Silva Victoria Salles Silva Angelina H. Smajlaj Dylan James Smith Morgan Solomon Jackeline Soriano Ponce James N. Springer Kevin Leo Sullivan Sadie Ann Swenson Sophie L. Sylves-Berry Alix Karin Taesch Jack M. Taylor Ethan Amir Thornell Brandon M. Trinidad Robinson Urena Melanie P. Urgiles Michael A. Uyaguari Sicha Juan Carlos Vasquez Kenny Vasquez Sebastian Veras Orozco Bruce S. Villa Jennifer Jasmine Villa Pintado Rafael Adrian Villar Nils Emily Kio Wada Claire M. Ward Jack Arthur Hewett Weidner Sarah Weiss Maya Sarina Weitzen James M. Welch Amelie Grace Wills Cameron Scott Wills Amalia Triin Wompa Markus T. Wompa Caroline H. Yawman Leslie Diana Yunga Jessica N. Yuqui Valerie Scarlett Zhizhpon 