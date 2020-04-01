Our Schools

 Sleepy Hollow High Athletes Commit to Colleges

Sleepy Hollow Athletes

 

Sleepy Hollow High School recognized four athletes who have committed to play at the collegiate level in the fall. The student-athletes, along with their coaches, are (from left to right):

Luke McCarthy, Coach Jorge Veintimilla, Football (wide receiver), Western New England University.

Ryan Schatzel, Coach Jorge Veintimill, Football (kicker) attending Bucknell University.

Sarah Laub, Coach Jaclyn Fallon, Volleyball (outside hitter) attending Colby College.

Emma Guarnieri, Coach Clare Carr, Swim (individual medley) attending Case Western Reserve University.

