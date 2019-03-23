Rivertown Runners Half-Marathon in Sleepy Hollow

By Dean Gallea

On this chilly, very windy Saturday, the 2019 Sleepy Hollow Half-Marathon nonetheless drew a field of hundreds to a 9:30 a. m. start on Beekman Avenue near the Morse School. The 13.1-mile course included 5 miles on paths through Rockefeller State Park and parts of the Old Croton Aqueduct. Despite the hilly course, the men’s winner, Derek Alcorn, finished in just 1:10:12. The women’s winner, Kathleen Pallardy, came in just over 6 minutes later, at 1:16:37. Congratulations to all the participants!

The annual event of the Rivertown Runners (www.rivertownrunners.org), was sponsored by Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Phelps Hospital, Westchester Road Runner, Best Wine Purveyors, Kreindler and Kreindler LLP, and Rothman Orthopedics.