You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Sleepy Hollow Gets a Fat Check to Fund Its Downtown Re-development

Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray, Governor Kathy Hochul and state and local officials
February 23, 2023

By Robert Kimmel–

The Village of Sleepy Hollow has been awarded $4.5 million from a New York State program aimed at “supporting a more equitable downtown recovery for the State’s smaller and rural communities.”

Sleepy Hollow, along with the Town of Cornwall and the Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson, are the Mid-Hudson Region winners of the subsidies as part of a program entitled NY Forward. Albany officials describe it as “…building on the momentum of the State’s successful Downtown Initiative, with a proposed $100 million at its disposal.”

“We are helping small towns and cities across our state build a better future for New Yorkers through our NY Forward program,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. The awards, she said, will help Sleepy Hollow, as well as the Town of Cornwall and the Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson, “develop their downtowns, improve the quality of life for residents and visitors and create new jobs and attract businesses to expand economic opportunity across the region.”

 “To say I am thrilled would be a vast understatement,” said Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray. “This is the result of years of hard work, with contributions from many people… These funds are a catalyst as we look to build up Beekman Avenue as a dynamic economic corridor, and to become a regional attraction for visitors far and wide. I’m especially excited by what this will mean for the small businesses and residents already living and working here,” he said.

NY Forward is part of the State’s overall economic development efforts that include the Downtown Revitalization Initiative designed to serve smaller communities with historic character, as distinct from the larger, more urban business centers. NY Forward communities are described as “walkable, less dense areas that serve the smaller communities with historic character…”

Communities receiving NY Forward grants are expected to develop a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize its downtown “through a slate of readily implementable projects,” with technical support from the Department of State. Projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces as well as “other projects that elevate specific cultural, historical qualities that enhance the feeling of small-town charm.”

“Sleepy Hollow is a small village in the midst of a big transformation,” said newly-elected Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky, who represents the village in Albany. With the addition of nearly 1,200 new housing units on the waterfront, she noted, “revitalizing the Village’s aging downtown corridor is key to the community’s success.”

