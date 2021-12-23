Local NewsOur SchoolsRivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow Football Banquet Focus Transcends Sports Published 18 hours ago18h ago • Bookmarks: 6 Current senior players and alumni (L-R:) Robert Lustyik, Peter Ward, Charlie Zekus, Nick Delmonaco, Joe Mahood, Wibel Maria, Mike Scaglione and Tony Smith. December 23, 2021 By Kevin Brown— Just before the summer of 2021, Jerry Flora was hired to take over as head coach of the Sleepy Hollow Varsity football team. His vision was all encompassing. His goal was to not only develop a strong football program but also to develop young adults who could help serve the community and provide a family for each other.Advertisement Flora quickly realized there was a tremendous amount of history and pride in Horsemen football, and he was quick to embrace it. As a result, decided that he wanted to extend the family far beyond simply the current players and cheerleaders. One essential enhancement was going to be nurturing football for the entire age spectrum of players participating on Flag, Junior Horsemen, Modified, JV and Varsity football teams, as well as the Cheerleading squads. A great way to do this was to create an event where involved families could begin to understand the depth of passion the community has had for football for decades. Thus, the First Annual Sleepy Hollow Football Banquet, held December 19, was born. It was an opportunity to celebrate everyone involved in the football program at all ages. Past and present football players were recognized. Tonya Richardson, who coached vibrant cheerleading squads, gave out awards showing the tremendous accomplishments of her athletes. Parents who have given of their time to help coach, cheer and support all of these athletes had a moment to take a bow. From Joe Good, who started Wolfpack football in 2012 because there was no varsity football program that previous year, to Tina Valenti, Eugene Arduino, Denise Scaglione and Christine Good, were all feted for working tirelessly this past season. Flora made it clear that while football is a fun and important part of community, the most important part was giving back. The previous weekend, 10 players donned their Varsity lettermen jackets and spent a day volunteering for Gullotta House where Matt Gullotta and his amazing team of volunteers distributed meals, toys and other goodies to local families in need in what Flora called “the best community event he has ever been part of.” The whole evening also acted as an opportunity to gather boxes of toys to donate. The awards started with the announcement that both the football players and cheerleading squads were recognized with a top Scholar Athlete Award. Flora also discussed how he arranged a college fair that included 27 colleges and was attended by sophomores and juniors to help them consider future plans. Next, Flora announced Damon Fedor and Bobby Lustyk had been chosen to play in the All-America All-Star game in Orlando. But most of the evening was spent building a bridge between past Horsemen standouts and current players. The following special awards were handed out: The Alex Adair Leadership Award went to Bobby Lustyik. The Matt Gullotta Defensive Player of the Year Award went to Nick Delmonaco and the Trevor Dimmie Offensive Player of the Year award to Michael Scaglione. The other major awards given out were the Connor Tompkins Special Teams Player of the Year Award to Zach Burnett, the Bruce Thomas Assistant Coach of the Year Award to Harvey Silberbush and the Heart and Soul Student Manager of the Year Award to Scott Klami (DFO). The Marty Fine Defensive Rookie of the Year Award went to Angel Maria and the Donnie Whitely Offensive Rookie of the Year Award went to Tyler Mahood. The John Joe Manilla Modified Offensive Player of the Year went to Brayden Richardson and the Frank Antich Modified Defensive Player of the year award went to Alex Vaquero. Share the News!Advertisement Community News A White Christmas (Eve Anyway) December 24, 2021 Yes, that's snow you see on the lawns and rooftops in Tarrytown. A quick-moving weather system left a sprinkling overnight,... Read More Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Sleepy Hollow Football Banquet Focus Transcends Sports December 23, 2021 By Kevin Brown--- Just before the summer of 2021, Jerry Flora was hired to take over as head coach of... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News True Toy Story December 22, 2021 For the 15th year in a row, the Tarrytown Police Department conducted its annual toy drive, distributing 860 gifts to... Read More Business News Community News Local News Tarrytown News Tarrytown’s Swagat to Permanently Shutter by Year’s End December 22, 2021 By W.B. King This New Year’s Eve will be bittersweet for Swagat Halal Indian Cuisine’s owners, employees and patrons. The... Read More COVID News Regeneron in the Age of Omicron December 22, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- When The Hudson Independent interviewed Regeneron’s President and Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos last August, he predicted... Read More COVID News As Fears Of Omicron Grow, Westchester Seeks More Tests And Masks December 20, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- It says a lot about the times and the place that County Executive George Latimer and his... Read More Community News Local News Tarrytown News New Tarrytown Trustee Honored to Be Chosen by Mayor December 20, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- When Karen Brown was elected mayor in the Village of Tarrytown in November, it created a vacancy... Read More Celebrations Food in the Rivertowns Sample Some Special Holiday Menus at Rivertowns Eateries December 16, 2021 By Shana Liebman-- It’s that time of year again—time to indulge. Whether you’re hosting friends and family or taking your... Read More Our Community Technology Top News Scams Abound, Exploiting Holiday Buying Concerns December 16, 2021 By Dean Gallea-- A rash of phone-based scams is hitting mobile and landline phones around the area. Scores of local... Read More Community News Government News Greenburgh News Local News Greenburgh Board Votes to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries December 15, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- The majority of the Greenburgh Town Board voted Monday to allow cannabis dispensaries to set up shop... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint