Sleepy Hollow Fire Leaves 27 Homeless

 -  3

The bitter chill of a March afternoon on Barnhart Avenue in Sleepy Hollow was pierced by heavy flames and thick smoke on Friday, the 8th, as a rooming house succumbed to a blaze whose cause

The building was completely destroyed but no one died.

has yet to be determined. No one died, though one police officer was briefly hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Twenty-seven occupants were left homeless.

 

The fire, on a side street near the base of the village’s main street, Beekman Avenue, was reported at 2:20pm, drawing Sleepy Hollow firefighters into a two-hour fight to save the building—a fight that ultimately proved unsuccessful. A torrent of water poured over the flames was not enough to save it.

 

Volunteers from the Red Cross set up a reception center at the nearby James Galgano Senior Center where food, clothing and counseling were made available to the victims.

