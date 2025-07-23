Sleepy Hollow Draws Another Swarm of Sirens

July 23, 2025

By Barrett Seaman—

Photos by Tim Grajek

No doubt the balmy, nearly cloudless summer day on July 19 helped, but more likely it was the prospect of food, drink, music—and mermaids—that drew what was estimated to be over 10,000 people of all ages to Sleepy Hollow’s Kingsland Point Park.

Support our Sponsors

There could have been more were it not for the park’s limited parking capacity and access points. Sleepy Hollow’s Second Annual Mermaid Festival officially kicked off at noon, but by 12:45, police had blocked off the sole vehicle entrance at the top of the bridge over the Metro North tracks. Even the handicapped spots were taken.

Signs throughout residential Philipse Manor declared “No Parking in the Manors,” leaving latecomers the option of trekking on foot all the way from Broadway or coming in from the south on the RiverWalk past the lighthouse. Savvy festival-goers took organizers’ advice and went by train, then onto shuttle buses or golf carts into the park.

Once there, it was literally all fun and games. Needless to say, there were mermaids-aplenty, some accompanied by men dressed as pirates. Naturally, some were in the Hudson River, which was the focal point of the festival. Strawtown Studio, a West Haverstraw non-profit that celebrates the intersection of art and nature, put on a water ceremony, providing young folks with clay from the riverbed with which to create sculptures set on pieces of driftwood that were then re-launched back into the river.

It was only natural that Mermaids in and out of the Hudson would be supplemented by witches in the river. Tara Scheller, owner of Rivertowns SUP (Stand-Up Paddleboard) and Yoga, is one of the main Mermaid Festival partners, guaranteeing that they would be part of the scene.

The big Hudson River-based environmental groups, including Riverkeeper, a leading partner, and the Billion Oyster Project had visible roles. Gina Carey, one of the “three moms” who organized the festival, observed that Kingsland Point was one of only four public beaches open on the entire 315-mile length of the river. To ensure safety, lifeguards courtesy of the Shames JCC kept watch over swimmers.

There was plenty to eat, if long lines to reach it. Food trucks circled the park’s open field. But the main course served up was entertainment. There was a parade led by the village’s ubiquitous Headless Horseman, followed closely by Fogo Azul, the Brazilian Samba/Reggae drum line that gives off a primitive (but joyful) Amazonian vibe. There were stage performances by the Sleepy Hollow-based band “antinoun,” The Mom Band, Merman and Folklore Urbano. Members of antinoun did double duty by volunteering to occupy the chair in the dunk tank, drumming up business by heckling passers-by. Sponsored by the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, the tank was one of a few events designed to raise money. Another was the Ambulance Corps stand that sold lemonade as well as stickers, magnets and patches featuring the SHAC logo. They managed to raise hundreds of dollars.

Originally conceived by Sleepy Hollow three moms, Gina Carey, Megan Isenstadt and Fay Serafica, as part of the village’s 150th birthday last year, the Mermaid Festival was initially described as “community celebration that encourages Hudson River access and education… so we can all be part of its future.”

The resounding success of Mermaid II virtually guarantees there will be an encore—and likely a festival in perpetuity. Sleepy Hollow promoters are constantly looking out for ways to broaden the tourist appeal that the village enjoys from their namesake each autumn. Mermaids in July offer a natural bridge to witches in October, but even without a tie-in, there is reason to keep on celebrating mermaids. Says Gina Carey: “People gathering in a joyful way is needed right now more than ever.”