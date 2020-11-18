Sleepy Hollow Designated a “Yellow” micro-cluster COVID Zone

November 18, 2020

By Barrett Seaman–

With 71 active cases, two of them new as of Tuesday, the Village of Sleepy Hollow has been designated as a COVID Yellow Zone under the state’s micro-cluster strategy of targeting geographical areas with high positivity rates.

A Yellow Zone is the lowest of the three color designations, Red being the highest, followed by Orange, then Yellow, which, according to the Department of Health, “is put in place as a broader buffer area to ensure a COVID outbreak is not spreading into the broader community.”

“We will continue to work with local health officials to implement measures to control viral spread.” The DoH wrote The Hudson Independent. “By taking this targeted approach, we hope New Yorkers will act quickly to help slow the increase of COVID cases in their community and by doing so avoid more restrictive measures and closures that will be required if cases continue to increase.”

Communities that reach a 2.5% positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average qualify for the Yellow Zone designation. It is intended to limit the spread of the virus by restricting some activities, specifically:

Houses of worship can convene no more that 50% of their capacity;

Gatherings of any sort, indoors or outdoors, are limited to 25 people;

Restaurants may serve no more than four people at a table, six feet away from other tables;

Schools teaching in-person must test students, faculty and staff for COVID weekly;

Businesses can remain open.

According to a recent memo from the school district to its families and staff, this means all schools will go to 100% remote learning and 20% of students and staff must be tested each week until the seven-day positivity rate drops.

According to the state’s standards, to be relieved of Yellow Zone status, a community must demonstrate a decline in positivity down to below 1.5% over a 10-day period.

New cases have been on the rise for several weeks in the rivertowns. Tarrytown, which shares a school district with Sleepy Hollow, reached a high in active cases with 30 reported on Wednesday. Dobbs Ferry counted 43 active cases that day.