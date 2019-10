Thousands of people, from near and far, attended Sleepy Hollow’s 23rd annual Craft and Street Fair on Beekman Avenue on Saturday, October 12. Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray said it was by far the largest turnout in memory. Dozens of vendors, food, music and entertainment attracted the crowds, some from as far away as Arizona. The Hudson Independent’s Alec Roberts was there to talk to several of the attendees.