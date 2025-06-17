Sleepy Hollow Completes Purchase of Abandoned Beekman Avenue Lot

June 17, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

It was on April 23rd, 17 years ago when fire swept through the three-story building across Beekman Avenue from the W.L. Morse School. According to a contemporaneous report by News12, some 150 firefighters fought for more than three hours but failed to save the extended structure that housed six apartments along with several ground floor businesses, including Fleetwood Pizzeria, Restaurante Latino and a dental office. Inspectors deemed the remains unsalvageable and ordered them demolished, leaving a gap in the “street wall” that gave downtown Sleepy Hollow its character.

Last year, the Village Board of Trustees gave the Local Development Corporation (SHLDC) the green light to acquire the vacant land, the first step in restoring the street wall and taking another step in restoring vitality to Sleepy Hollow’s downtown. The purchase was completed this past May 22. “Sleepy Hollow is seeing tremendous growth in its economic base, anchored by new development at the west end of Beekman Avenue,” said Mayor Martin Rutyna. “It’s the right time to spur improvements in the downtown business district, as well, and this particular parcel has languished for too long.”

Support our Sponsors



In announcing the completed sale, the Board noted that it had received a grant of $211,500 from the state’s Restore NY revitalization fund that will help pay for reconstruction.

What remains is for the Village to determine what will fill the gap. In the short term, it may be used to provide badly needed public parking downtown, but officials are exploring a wide range of solutions aimed at helping to revive the heart of a downtown that stretches from Broadway to the river.